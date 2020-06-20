Hydroxychloroquine: NIH stops clinical trial after finding no additional benefit for Covid-19 patients

"A data and safety monitoring board met Friday night and determined that while there was no harm, the study drug was highly unlikely to be of benefit to hospitalized patients with Covid-19," said the NIH. it's a statement.
The trial included more than 470 adult patients hospitalized with coronavirus, or in an emergency department with anticipated hospitalization. The study found that those patients who were randomized to receive hydroxychloroquine treatment did not benefit from the medication, compared to those in the placebo group.
"In several studies, the drug demonstrated antiviral activity, an ability to modify the activity of the immune system, and has an established safety profile at appropriate doses, leading to the hypothesis that it may also have been useful in the treatment of Covid -19, "the NIH said in its statement.
Starting in mid-March, Trump became a frequent cheerleader for hydroxychloroquine. He repeatedly promoted the drug, despite scientists' pleas for studies to decide whether the treatment was safe and effective.
"HYDROXYCHLOROKIN AND AZYTHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real shot at being one of the greatest game changers in the history of medicine," Trump tweeted on March 21.
Fox News frequently echoed Trump, but both the network and the president kept quiet about the drugs once studies began to show that they didn't work and that they could possibly harm.