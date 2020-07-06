Hydroxychloroquine prescriptions in the United States soared from February to March, study finds





The researchers found that the estimated number of hydroxychloroquine prescriptions increased 86.2% from February to March, from 367,346 to 683,999, and chloroquine prescriptions increased 158.6%, from 2,346 to 6,066 prescriptions.

The combination of hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin was also promoted as a possible treatment for coronavirus infection. The analysis shows that the estimated number of patients who received both drugs increased by 1,004% between February and March, from 8,885 to 101,681.

The data, published in a research letter Monday by the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found that prescription rates for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine remained stable from October 2019 to February 2020. The analysis only examined the data through March.

The authors noted that the prescription increase might not be for Covid-19, as their data did not include what the medications were prescribed for. Still, they wrote that the surge in hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine prescriptions may have affected the availability of patients who were prescribed medications for uses approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including for treating rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and malaria.