Hydroxychloroquine trials for COVID-19 suspended by WHO

The World Health Organization announced Monday that it is pausing clinical trials that use the controversial antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat patients with COVID-19. The drug has come under intense scrutiny. after he was defended by people like Elon Musk and the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

"The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial, while the safety data is reviewed by the data security monitoring board," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, during a press conference.

The Solidarity trial is the WHO's global investigation of four experimental treatments for COVID-19. Includes remdesivir, lopinavir, interferon beta-1a, and hydroxychloroquine. Ghebreyesus confirmed that research on the other treatments continues, noting that hydroxychloroquine is "generally accepted as safe in patients with autoimmune diseases and malaria."

"The decision to temporarily halt the Solidarity trial for hydroxychloroquine and review the safety data in patients who underwent this trial is an expected and logical one," says Gaetan Burgio, a geneticist at the National University of Australia. "This will allow researchers to determine whether it is safe to continue this large clinical trial in more than 60 countries and 3,500 patients."

Donald trump confirmed to reporters that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive treatment for COVID-19 on May 18, although currently no evidence suggests that it can prevent people from contracting the disease.

On May 22, a study published in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet examined more than 96,000 patients with COVID-19. Almost 15,000 patients in the cohort had received chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine. The study found that those taking the drug were more likely to die in hospital and suffer from heart problems.

Researchers are still seeking to understand how hydroxychloroquine could benefit COVID-19 patients, even in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin and zinc. There are more than 160 hydroxychloroquine trials underway, with most evaluating the drug's effects in fighting COVID-19 infection, according to the National Institute of Health clinical trials website. Some of these trials are run separately for the WHO Solidarity trial and are likely to continue.