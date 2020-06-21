I am afraid to talk about racial injustice

I am a high-level leader in an organization and I feel compelled to talk about racial injustice, but it scares me. With all the sensitivity around these issues, as a white man, I'm afraid I will say something that will be misinterpreted and will do more harm than good, also for my career. Remaining silent seems wrong but safer. Am I alone in this? What do you suggest?

You are not alone my friend. I listen to it all the time: countless well-meaning people silently fear the same thing. They also see how social platforms quickly become a modern Roman Colosseum, where attacking people online for saying the wrong thing is almost a bloody sport. Now some people say really stupid things and deserve backlash, but I think most people have good hearts and still don't know how to talk about such matters. So for many, reluctance is understandable. We need to educate ourselves and others and better understand intentions. The question of how to talk about race is an important one, and there are credible voices and resources to turn to for advice online. You should also speak to other leaders internally, and if there is someone responsible for diversity and inclusion, reach out to them and simply say, "I want to speak, help me [with] how to do it."

There is a hidden communications platform at work to spread jokes, GIFs, and cartoons. They are inappropriate at best and downright offensive at worst. Should I report this? Is it illegal even if you are on a private phone?

If the content is offensive, it doesn't matter how it is shared at work; it is likely to be a violation of company policy at best and illegal at worst. If you receive text messages that you consider objectionable, reply to the text as such and tell them to stop sharing. Simply blocking or removing yourself from the chat group is not enough. Whether you report the behavior or try to remedy the situation depends on several factors, including how widespread the practice is, how offensive, and who is doing it. Those are judgmental decisions, but they must be addressed and stopped.

Gregory Giangrande has more than 25 years of experience as executive director of human resources. Email your questions to GoToGreg@NYPost.com. Follow Greg on Twitter: @greggiangrande and GoToGreg.com, dedicated to helping New Yorkers get back to work.