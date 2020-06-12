I am over 60 years old, stop talking about the coronavirus "killing me"





What I realized is that we won't be back to normal for a long, long time. Others will venture out. My son (26) and daughter (22) will surely risk the threat of infection and try to resume some normalcy. But for older people and those with pre-existing conditions, our isolation must be continuous. We will be the last to resume activity and continue our lives.

And while we wait, we can hear the echoes of those who care little about our vulnerability. An example: as the virus spread throughout the US The US, an official from the city of Antioch, California, said Covid-19 should be allowed to run its course, even if the elderly and homeless die. Ken Turnage, chairman of the city's planning commission, posted on Facebook that the country needed to adopt a "herd mentality" that "allows the sick, old and wounded to follow their natural course in nature."

Turnage, who later deleted the post, refused to resign or retract his comments and was removed from his post. But the comments shook me.

Not everyone expresses himself as cruelly as Turnage. However, I am equally appalled by those who have suggested that weak physicists should be willing to sacrifice themselves for the future of the economy. Even Dr. Mehmet Oz seemed to lean toward that view when he told Fox News in April that the reopening of the schools was an "appetizing opportunity" because "it can only cost us 2-3% in terms of total mortality." He cited an editorial in The Lancet that studies had shown that closing schools alone would reduce Covid-19 deaths in the UK by just 2 to 4 percent according to the New York Times. Oz has since said that he "spoke badly," but that is little consolation to me, a vulnerable member of the elderly demographic, who dies disproportionately from the disease, and who would be euthanized due to the impatience felt by some to "open up." "

The term "herd slaughter" is a euphemism for a dark strategy to launch an economy severely damaged by blockades. It also feels like a good way to say that my older friends and I could (and some believe we should) die. Translated, that means that we are like bovines that have bad meat and therefore should be expendable to save all the other tasty cows and bulls. The phrase is chilling. And there's another ugly rancher-influenced expression that is equally terrifying to me and my boomer cohorts. It is "collective immunity". Collective immunity occurs when a high proportion of the population, an estimated 70% for Covid-19, has developed immunity after exposure to the virus, or through vaccination and somehow protection of part of the population. that it is not immune. . However, the problem with allowing the virus to run rampant to achieve that is that allowing many exposures can also lead to countless complications and deaths worldwide, especially among the most vulnerable. The idea of ​​collective immunity was a Swedish government strategy to neutralize Covid-19. In the first stage of the pandemic, the concept was also introduced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a way to reduce transmission. Since then, both governments have eased their support for the strategy. But that has not prevented the issue from permeating social networks. As for "sacrifice", this has several meanings. Trimming fruit means throwing away damaged pieces before sending quality ones to the store, or thinning fruit trees to maximize your crops. Slaughter in terms of animal populations, for example humans, involves hunting or slaughtering the weakest or sickest animals to reduce the number of herds. It seems I'm starting to see that word increasingly on social networks. But for people like me, letting the virus run rampant in hopes of developing collective immunity is terrifying and cruel. The country is clearly divided. Many of the pro-Trump bases are treating a potentially lethal virus not as science but as a political mix on the left. Some also do not believe in wearing masks and reject social distancing. In a society that has always honored and been strangely in love with youth and youth, it is not surprising that some older people are considered disposable by some. But I'm 60 years old and I'm still vibrant. I enjoy working with clients to help them achieve their goals. I would like to be around to see my children's marriages and continue to help guide their careers. I want to hug my grandchildren and play with Walter, my grandson. People my age and older will be more vulnerable to exposure as society reopens. College and school students could spread the virus even if they are better able to get rid of it. For us, our pre-closing pleasures will be a distant memory, while we feel our only option is to stay indoors and pray for a cure. A doctor friend of mine says that it is simply Darwinism and that only the strong will survive. A religious friend says it is biblical. I do not expect to be able to return to New York City which I love for its energy, its museums and because I was born here and raised my children here. Without any treatment or vaccinations, I'm afraid that as the activity returns, I'll just be able to wait in my apartment and go out alone in a disinfected elevator so I can walk around the block. We must be aware that this could be the next phase of our nightmare. Other societies honor their elders. Ours needs to stop using callous phrases about sacrificing them.





