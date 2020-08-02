I am ready to call our sister in the movement for justice Madam Vice President Kamala Harris (opinion)





But anyone who works in civil rights for as long as I can tell: Waves of progress and public interest are almost always followed by invisible hands of resistance and silence, along with powerful reversals of the status quo. We cannot allow this to happen now.

This means maintaining the pressure this opening has given us. It also means selecting leaders with the skill and strength we need to translate our urgent demands into real and sustainable change. This is a time for steel-eyed public servants who don't gamble and demand results. It's time for Senator Kamala Harris to join Joe Biden's ticket and, God willing, help him update the next phase of this movement from the White House.

The case for me is simple: She has been an agent of change at all levels of government, local, state and federal, for 30 years. She has pioneered the search for reformist prosecutors across the country. She is the only black woman in the United States Senate, and the second in our history. And having seen your skewer witness after witness testifying at Senate hearings, I know exactly who I want to see come face to face with Mike Pence.

The truth is, Harris has been unraveling broken systems and facing injustices since long before most people knew his name. And as someone who spends almost every waking hour fighting these same systems, believe me when I say that we need more fierce allies in positions to drive change from within.

Sometimes it's tempting for those of us outside the government to apply purity tests to those combat systems from the inside. But I've been at this for a while. What I know is that, amidst the strained forces that revolve within our systems and this country, Harris is a force forever. She is exactly the type of leader we need along with Joe Biden to help us get through what's next. Still, for anyone stuck on whether a prosecutor or attorney general can lead justice reform, I say: check the record. I did. As a San Francisco district attorney, he launched "Back on Track," a reentry program that deferred prison terms for youth facing their first felony for low-level drug offenses and instead provided job training, counseling and other services. Over a two-year period, the program reduced recidivism among its graduates to less than 10%, according to a report by the Legal Aid Office. In comparison, 53% of California drug offenders returned to prison or jail within two years of release. At the same time, it prioritized reopening unsolved cases by creating a special unit, partnered with community leaders to open a safe house for victims of human trafficking, and established an LGBT Victims Defense Unit to focus on hate crimes committed against LGBT people. As a California attorney general, he opened investigations into patterns or practices at two separate police departments after community complaints and reports of excessive use of force and misconduct. It also launched a certified course on fair trial and implicit bias for police officers, the first of its kind. Under his leadership, the California Department of Justice also became the first state agency in the country to require body cameras, and created "Open Justice," a publicly accessible database that included deaths in police custody and arrest rates. . She secured $ 20 billion from the big banks for California homeowners affected by the foreclosure crisis, a $ 1.2 billion lawsuit from for-profit universities for defrauding students, and oversaw the largest settlement in California fraud in decades against a chain of medical laboratories that overcharged the state insurance program for the poor and disabled for more than 15 years. Now, I only see her gaining strength as a United States Senator. His first major bipartisan bill was legislation to reform the bond system that is disproportionately harming black and brown people. She advocated and pushed for The First Step Act, the bipartisan prison reform legislation, to include sentencing reforms. She introduced a bill to fund public defenders and another to officially recognize lynching as a hate crime. Amid the anger and chaos of 2020 and this year's historic protests, I've seen her join us on the streets and carry our message to the heights of power in Washington. She was one of the first national leaders to say the name of Breonna Taylor and quickly called for federal investigations into her deaths and those of George Floyd. She has led the national effort to advance police reform. And this was after he spent months sounding the alarm about coronavirus and its effect on communities of color, both around public health and the economy. Just last week, he announced a bill that would ban evictions and foreclosures for an entire year. The bottom line is this: When and where it counts, Harris tends to be right where we need it. I will not analyze words: a second term from Trump scares me a lot. I can't help but imagine the attack of racism, corruption and injustice that we would all bear, with blacks as always carrying a huge burden. We have a lot to do before November to ensure this presidency stops and we can close the door on Trump's policy. Still, with Joe Biden's selection of a running mate, the partner with whom he will have to repair a shattered economy, a damaged global reputation, a justice system in need of serious reform, and the deepest racial recognition of this era. . – It fills me with hope to imagine that Harris will join him in this fight. As a civil rights activist, a sworn advocate for justice, a black man and a proud father, I can only hope that this January I can teach my girl the proper greeting for Kamala, our sister in the justice movement: Madam Vice President .





