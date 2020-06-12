I covered the Rodney King and Freddie Gray riots. This moment feels different, and that's why I'm afraid

He had seen a video of four police officers brutalizing a black man pinned to the ground. The video had captured the headlines and sparked widespread protests. Police departments promised reform. Sure, these kinds of protests had happened before, he said, but this one felt different.

"The balance of power has passed from the police to the population," Donald Bakeer told me. "This is an exciting time. The United States is going to change."

Bakeer said this 28 years ago. He was in the midst of the smoldering ashes of Los Angeles' South Central neighborhood in 1992, when he was a rookie journalist assigned to cover the Rodney King riots.

But the news cycle continued, and the accounts and videos of black men brutalized by the police kept coming. After all the deaths and protests, in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 and in Baltimore in 2015, to name a few, came the same calls for change and the same rhetoric: This time it will be different.

I have seen how this movie ends. I also covered the Freddie Gray riots, which erupted in the same western Baltimore neighborhood where I grew up. I've seen the same pattern: exuberant protesters, votes for police reform, and then … nothing.

But after George Floyd's demos, I find myself filled with cautious optimism, even as I struggle with the fear that nothing can stop these ghoulish videos.

I see three great reasons why things really feel different this time.

Whites understand it now

My optimism begins with a painful memory. It was the most heartbreaking confession I have ever heard of a young black man.

He was interviewing a black family in a gang-dominated neighborhood in Los Angeles, not long before the King riots. They lived like moles. Everything in her house, her furniture, her mattresses, was as close to the floor as possible. A rival gang had shot so much in the house that they walked around the rooms. Bullet holes dotted the walls.

A family member, 17 at the time, said many of his friends had already been killed. I couldn't imagine reaching middle age.

"All I know is that I want to have a baby before I die," he told me.

Before Black Lives Matter was a hashtag, it was a question mark. I met so many black and brown people in South Central who wondered if white people cared how much they suffered. They lived in perpetual crossfire, terrified of gangs and Los Angeles Police Department.

Covering gangs like the Crips and Bloods was my first journalist job outside of college. It may sound exciting, but it was miserable and sometimes terrified. What I remember most is the isolation of those communities. People felt that whites abandoned them in poor and dangerous neighborhoods that did not care how many of them were killed.

But Floyd's protests have introduced a plot twist that I didn't see coming.

I have never had so many black friends and relatives call me, all saying the same thing: Did you see them all white?

However, those who focus on the surprising number of white people in these protests miss an important point: it is not just the number of white people who are risking their bodies, it is the type of white people who are showing solidarity.

We are not just seeing the Berkeley radicals at these protests. Protests have spread to small, predominantly white cities, including places like Vidor, Texas, a former stronghold of the Ku Klux Klan that Texas Monthly once called the "most hate-filled city" in the state. According to an ABC News / Ipsos poll, more than 70% of Americans see Floyd's death as part of a larger racial problem.

I have never seen so many whites as angry at racism as their victims.

This was unthinkable during the King's riots.

Many of the people I spoke to in South Central perceived that much of white America viewed them as animals. They thought whites were excited about stories of gang violence and LAPD tough cops. One of my friends called it "gangster chic". But most whites didn't seem interested in learning about the kind of racism that made some black people's lives so miserable.

They are now. When President George W. Bush publishes a statement asking, "How do we end systemic racism in our society?" something change.

More white people are saying what Andy Stanley, a prominent white evangelical pastor, said during a recent sermon on Floyd's protests: it is no longer enough to be non-racist; one must be anti-racist.

Floyd's video was an Emmett Till moment for White America, one teacher told me.

"Perhaps the tipping point of violence against black citizens has finally been broken through the apathy of the dominant majority, such as Emmett Till's open coffin and images of his brutalized face (which) finally brought many Americans out of the delusional belief that America was great for everyone, "says Susan Peppers-Bates, a professor of philosophy and director of African studies at Stetson University in Florida.

One of my friends put it best when he called me one recent night after seeing white protesters confront the police with riot gear. He stated:

"Whites understand it now."

Floyd's protesters have the perfect villain.

My optimism is also based on another encounter with a young black man. This took place five years ago in Baltimore.

The experience literally hit me.

I was sent to town to cover the riots over Gray, a black man who died while in police custody. The epicenter of the riots was in the same neighborhood where I grew up. National Guardsmen with assault rifles patrolled outside the house where he played with friends.

I saw a teenager with braids leaning against a sign at a nearby bus stop. He frowned when I got closer. Everyone seemed angry that day.

His name was Malik, and he told me he was angry with the Mayor of Baltimore for calling the young protesters "thugs." He didn't think any of the city's political or police leaders cared about young black men like him.

"They talk about & # 39; us the future & # 39 ;, but they are killing us," Malik, who was 15 then, told me.

This was not a repeat of South Central. Malik was angry with blacks, not whites. The leaders of the city he punished were all black.

Every protest movement needs a focal point for its anger. The civil rights movement had a racist antagonist, Alabama legislator "Bull" Connor. The #MeToo movement has movie magnate Harvey Weinstein. But Freddie Gray's protests really didn't have that, and I think it hurt.

I detected a palpable disappointment in my old Baltimore neighborhood when people finally saw photos of the six police officers arrested in connection with Gray's death. Half of them were black. The chief of police and the mayor of the city were black. How could protesters claim that Gray was the victim of racist police and politicians when Baltimore was controlled by black leaders?

Police officers from previous protests disappeared from public view as ghosts. Many have forgotten their names.

However, Floyd protesters may have the perfect villain in President Trump.

Intentionally or not, he has mobilized protesters.

Many were outraged by his tweet saying, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins." Using smoke cans and peppercorns to wipe out protesters so Trump can hold a Bible in front of a counterproductive church by producing more protesters, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

"You have a leader who is completely incompetent and inept right now," Bryan Adamson, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, told me. "It has managed to fan the flames of racism."

Police culture will not be the same.

Another memory from Los Angeles from 1992 suggests to me that this time may be different.

It was when I met one of the most notorious police chiefs in the United States. His name was Daryl Gates and he was chief of the Los Angeles Police Department during the Rodney King riots. A veteran of the US Navy. In the U.S., Gates helped spread the militarization of police departments across the country.

Gates once told a committee of the US Senate. USA That casual drug users "should be removed and shot." He said more blacks died from police strangulation because their arteries were not the same as "normal people," a comment for which he later apologized. Under Gates' command, the Los Angeles Police Department used an armored personnel carrier to allegedly attack drug houses.

Gates was forced to resign from the Los Angeles police in 1992. But until now, he has never seen so many police officers publicly break with the military culture that is embedded in so many departments.

Police officers knelt down and marched with the protesters. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo asked his department to provide escort services for Floyd's body upon his return to the city for burial.

The days when big city police chiefs act like General George Patton may be over. The possible legal and political costs are too high.

Also, there is something about the Floyd video that affects the police in a way that other videos did not, says Adamson, the Case Western professor.

"I think a lot of officers, especially black and brown, had to be shipwrecked because of what they saw," says Adamson.

Floyd's video could lead to concrete changes in police culture. Already, the four Minneapolis officers who were filmed arresting Floyd have been arrested and charged with his death. Other police departments have also taken recent and swift action against officers accused of misconduct.

Politicians are getting involved. The Minneapolis City Council promised to dismantle and dismantle the city's police department in the wake of Floyd's death. Such steps could include everything from dismantling the city's police force structure to dramatically reducing its budget.

Democrats in Congress launched a package of proposed police reforms, and some local governments are banning bottlenecks. Republicans and the White House are also discussing reforms.

Similar reforms have been attempted before, including after the Rodney King, Ferguson and Freddie Gray protests. But the movement has more momentum now.

What if it's still not enough?

If protesters finally help to make politics, and not just noise, my optimism can be validated.

US Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis recently said something crucial: "Voting is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society."

However, a Trump victory in November could derail any momentum generated by the protests, says Christopher Huff, a history professor at Beacon College in Florida who studies protest movements.

"It would be devastating," says Huff. "If what is happening now translates into an electoral defeat in November, that would be an indicator that what is happening may not have a basis for effecting long-term change."

I am familiar with this type of disappointment. I have seen the hope of police reform rise and fall. I try not to return to the level of pessimism I once felt when listening to the young man who only wanted to have a baby before being killed.

But now I have a new fear. What if this time is really different, but is that still not enough to affect a significant change?

What if I keep watching a succession of unarmed black and brown people beaten up in videos? What if one day it is someone I know, or me?

And yet, at other times, I also believe that real change is possible. The price of police brutality is becoming too high to pay. There is a new generation of black, brown, and white anti-racists who will change America.

In truth, I bounce between hope and skepticism: This time it will be no different. This time it will be different.

It may not make sense to believe in both. But it is better than I once felt: there is no hope at all.