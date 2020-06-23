"I don't know where we are going from here"

Alex Brandon / AP

President Trump accused the states of being "extremely weak in protecting their heritage and culture," adding that "it would enact an act, a very specific statue and monument act, that puts people in jail for 10 years if they try to do something to disfigure one of our monuments or statues. "

President made a similar claim on Twitter Earlier Tuesday, in writing, he had "authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who destroys or destroys any federal monument, statue or other property in the United States with up to 10 years in prison, under the Veterans Monument Preservation Act or other laws that may be relevant. "

Speaking at a police roundtable near the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona, Trump spoke about the protests in Lafayette Park on Monday night where protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson.

"Last night in Washington, we heard that the statue was going to be demolished: Washington, DC, the statue of Andrew Jackson, a beautiful statue in Lafayette Park," Trump said. "We sent people there and the police did an amazing job they found there and we were minutes away."

"It was a sneak attack," said Trump.

"We have now enacted an act, a very specific statue and monument act, that puts people in jail for 10 years if they try to do anything to even disfigure one of our monuments or statues." So we have a lot of people in prison right now, others are going there, and we're going to look at that from a retroactive standpoint. We can go back and see some of the damage they have caused. "

Trump then shifted focus and blames states.