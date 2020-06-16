I "encourage" an NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick

Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images / FILE

An upcoming executive surveillance order will create new incentives for "best practices" in police departments, senior administration officials said Monday.

The order, which will be released Tuesday, will create a nationwide certification process for police departments and will be based on incentives to direct local forces toward federal guidelines, including the use of force standards that prohibit strangleholds outside. from situations where lethal force is allowed. .

During a call with journalists, a senior administration official said the team worked closely with "law enforcement professionals and their representatives, as well as families and individuals killed by the police and also with their representatives" to prepare the document.

"The objective of this is to bring the police closer to the communities," said the official. "We are not looking to remove the police, we are looking to invest more and incentivize best practices."

The official said the executive order has three main components, which focus on new national credentials and certifications for officers and departments, "exchanging information" about the excessive use of force complaints against officers and encouraging a "stewardship program" to deal with problems. like mental health and homelessness.

But there don't seem to be many federal mandates. When asked how the Justice Department would enforce the components of the order, the official replied that "much of the police are local."

The order will not require federal funds to be tied to compliance with those best practices, another official later said, but it will make departments more "competitive" for federal grants if they meet those standards.

"You are creating the ecosystem that rewards good behavior. One of those good behaviors, if I am applying for federal grants, I may want to see an accreditation that makes it more competitive," the official said.

Trump has yet to comprehensively address the issues of police reform or even acknowledge systemic racism in the United States and has not been heavily involved in drafting the executive order. Instead, the President has directed his energy to deliver a message of harsh law and order and falsely portray peaceful protesters as mostly violent.

Trump talks to reporters about the upcoming executive order: