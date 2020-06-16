I Gotti calls those seeking justice to vote

In an interview last week, the rapper spoke to CNN about his own fear of the police.

"When I drive, you have a different feeling when the police back you up and you're not even breaking the law. The tension is so high," he said. "When people watch the George Floyd video, that could have been me. I think people are afraid that the people who are supposed to protect and serve you are against you."

Gotti is a longtime advocate of racial equity and social justice.

He partnered with Jay-Z last year to file a lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections in the wake of multiple inmate deaths and what the lawsuit described as "barbaric" conditions.