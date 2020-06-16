I Gotti calls those seeking justice to vote

In an interview last week, the rapper spoke to CNN about his own fear of the police.
"When I drive, you have a different feeling when the police back you up and you're not even breaking the law. The tension is so high," he said. "When people watch the George Floyd video, that could have been me. I think people are afraid that the people who are supposed to protect and serve you are against you."
Gotti is a longtime advocate of racial equity and social justice.
For those who want to make a change, Gotti asked people to vote.
"It starts with voting for your public officials. I think it starts there and after that, educating yourself," he said. Together, we have to continue to push for justice. I see that many companies donate money or issue statements, they need to do more than that. They need to be more committed to the movement. They need to hire more black people and they don't. " just give your money and make your statement, be part of the process and the moment. "