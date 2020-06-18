I had cancer in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic

Hong Kong (CNN) – I moved to Hong Kong on the day of a big protest that commemorated China National Day on October 1 and thought it was probably the wildest experience I would have in the whole year. Two months later, during Hanukkah, I discovered that I had breast cancer. So while the global coronavirus crisis was the most challenging thing that happened to almost everyone else on the planet in 2020, it was barely in my top five.

I knew my life was going to change, but not in this way. My plan was to resume my life of more than a decade in New York City and move it to the other side of the world.

The first two months were busy with logistics: finding an apartment, figuring out how to pay the utility bills, learning which bus route was the best to get to the CNN office every day. Too tired for sightseeing, I told myself that once I settled in my new place, I could dedicate myself to getting to know the city seriously.

I found the department. And then, shortly after moving, I found something else: a lump in my right breast. It felt like A large, flat, heavy stone had sprouted within me overnight.

Within a week there were a series of appointments: mammography, ultrasound, biopsy, results, referral. But I knew what it was before someone told me. I knew it in my deepest being, like knowing that I am in love.

On the day of a CNN Hong Kong At the end of the year party, I received the news I was expecting: Stage 2B, which required six months of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and radiation. I told my parents, a time difference of 13 hours, by email.

My sister, who had never set foot in Asia before, flew from the United States to be with me for the first two weeks of my treatment in early January. After arriving, the jet lag from a Raleigh – San Francisco – Tokyo – Hong Kong itinerary that took an entire day entered my apartment and went directly to clean up the vomit.

Before cancer, she was not a person who liked inspirational quotes or throw yourself speeches. After cancer, it still wasn't. But one thing my illness did was force me to put aside some of my insecurities.

There was no longer an option to hide when I felt self-conscious. The person I bathed with as a child now watched me vomit 20 times a day, and didn't judge me for that. When I received my diagnosis, it seemed to me that easily a third of the Hong Kong medical staff had seen me topless. And soon my friends would see me in my most vulnerable states, with mouth sores, hemorrhoids, nausea, and muscle numbness, and still wanted to date me anyway.

When I sent my sister on her flight home, I didn't know an invisible clock was running. We all were.

The virus outside, the disease inside

Within a few weeks of my treatment, we began to hear news in the office about a new virus making its way through China. The head of our office sent us all to work from our small high-rise floors. All public Lunar New Year events in the city were canceled.

At the time, many Hong Kong residents, including myself, thought that city officials were being too cautious due to how poorly SARS had been handled. People did not wear masks unless they were sick, there were no mandatory temperature controls, and most companies remained open.

Several friends planned trips to Hong Kong to visit me and help me. But as the coronavirus loomed and Asia began to close in, each flight was canceled one by one.

My hair started falling out for two weeks on chemotherapy, around the Lunar New Year. I decided to bite the bullet and shave everything. All the salons in my neighborhood were closed, I supposed due to the holidays, since everyone in the city has a week off, except for a barber shop. The barber seemed confused and surprised to see a woman enter. He didn't speak any English and I didn't speak Cantonese, so we communicated through the Google Translate app on my phone.

The author at the Jade Market in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Courtesy of Lilit Marcus.

"It is bad luck to cut your hair during New Years," he wrote again.

"I'm already unlucky," I replied. When he shook his head again, I pulled out the characters for "cancer." He immediately nodded and went to work.

Ten minutes later, he was bald. The barber did not charge me.

"Sorry," he wrote. That would be one of the hundreds of times I heard those words over the next six months. However, what he still couldn't express was that he didn't feel sorry. I felt lucky. Lucky to have medical care, to have a supportive community in Hong Kong, many of whom were colleagues from CNN that I had just met, and to have a good long-term prognosis. Sure, it felt surreal. But in 2020, it all felt surreal.

I was wondering how I would explain my new look to everyone in the office, but the coronavirus made it irrelevant. Our office decided to remain closed indefinitely as the virus spread.

A travel editor who doesn't travel

Even when I vomited and slept 10 or 12 hours a day, my trip stung I still wanted to be scratched. He had planned to take advantage of Hong Kong's central location and excellent airport as a way to explore more places in Asia, and as editor of CNN's Travel section he also hoped to report from different places. In the United States, it was normal for me to fly at least once a month. Suddenly, it was no longer an option for me, or for anyone.

Another friend who had recently moved from the United States to Hong Kong became my partner in the local adventures that we organized whenever I felt well enough to go out. We take ferries to nearby small islands, Po Toi and Cheung Chau. Although museums and other businesses were closed, we had all of Hong Kong's rich outdoor life to choose from. We hiked, we swam in the ocean, we climbed hills, we explored temples.

Covid-19 was, ironically, the perfect cover for being sick. My oncologist told me to wear masks, to use hand sanitizer and to protect myself once my immune system was compromised, and then during the night it was as if the entire city had cancer along with me. None of my colleagues knew that I was responding to emails from my oncologist's office instead of my desk or that my lively social media statements were mostly smoke and mirrors. The expensive wig he had chosen to wear in the office only occasionally appeared on Zoom calls. Non-contact food delivery became the norm as the coronavirus continued. And sometimes, just sometimes, whole days passed when I forgot I was sick.

Although I couldn't backpack in Laos or relax on the beach in Bali, I received the gift of getting to know my new home better than I expected. One weekend, a group of us boarded the famous Dragon & # 39; s Back hike on the southwestern section of Hong Kong Island. At the end, we reached a beach and, despite it being March, it was already hot enough to get into the water. I had brought a bathing cap just for this particular occasion, but instead I took it off and jumped, bald and happy, into the sea.

This year, I learned the word joss, or luck. A colleague whom I had trusted brought a red incense paper printed with flowers and pineapples, to represent growth and prosperity, as a New Year gift. You are supposed to burn it as an offering to your ancestors, but I didn't have the heart to do it and I hung it on the wall of my apartment. It felt like I was living in the eye of a hurricane. In a city of seven and a half million people, only four died from the virus. My Hong Kong bubble was full of incense.

Finding joy in an unexpected place

People think that cancer makes you wise. Just watch all the slim, pale, bald and holy TV martyrs impart life lessons before dying in silence: Dr. Mark Greene in ER, who died nobly on a trip to the beach in his lover's arms, It was my first pop culture experience with cancer.

There is something about looking closely at your own mortality that is supposed to make you deep. But the truth is that sometimes people just get sick. Nice people get sick and stay nice. Rude people get sick and stay rude.

That was one of the reasons why I was reluctant to share my diagnosis with people, especially once the coronavirus appeared. Internet commentators argued over whether the coronavirus was real or who "deserved" to get it. Despite Hong Kong's relative safety, with everyone masked, I still felt a little paranoid every time I left my apartment. Better to be ill in secret, I thought, than to have to live in a vulnerable way in public.

In April, when it had four months of chemotherapy, Hong Kong recorded a consecutive week of zero new cases of coronavirus. The established restrictions began to slowly lift. Restaurants could be refilled to capacity as long as they put dividers between the tables, and the maximum crowd size went from four to eight.

The city woke up, and so did I. My hair grew back slowly, in patches: legs, eyebrows, armpits first. I saw videos of cancer patients in the United States ringing the bells to celebrate their last chemotherapy session. But all he wanted to do was come out as if it were a normal Wednesday. Sometimes it seems like the whole time I had cancer it was a strange dream. The world closed, I locked myself in my apartment and everything stopped. It was too hot to wear wigs, so I started going bald in public. Occasionally people would look, but most of the time they all treated me like I was a woman who simply had no hair.

If you had asked me a year ago what I expected my big move to Hong Kong to be like, I would have talked about all the great trips I was going to make in Asia and the crazy adventures I would be doing in the city. But life, as the expression says, is what happens when you are busy making other plans.

Getting sick during the coronavirus, and still being able to get top-notch medical care and continue living my life, reminded me that there is joy in everyday life. Being able to make a grocery store for me was a gift. Taking a walk was something to celebrate instead of a mundane task. Cancer showed me what a strange and delightful miracle it is to sleep at night and discover that you woke up again in the morning.

The seasons changed. The sun rose and set. My tumor shrunk so much that I was scheduled for a lumpectomy instead of a mastectomy. The children went back to school. And life, as it usually happens, kept moving.