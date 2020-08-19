‘i-had-to-be-absolutely-sure.’-jill-biden-on-decision-to-marry-joe

Contents
JUST WATCHED
‘I had to be 100% sure.’ Jill Biden reflects on decision to marry Joe
MUST WATCH
Jill Biden talks about how she made the decision to marry then-Senator Joe Biden with CNN’s Gloria Borger in a new documentary. To learn more about the Democratic nominee’s life story, watch the full documentary September 7th at 8p E.T. on CNN.
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
Jill Biden talks about how she made the decision to marry then-Senator Joe Biden with CNN’s Gloria Borger in a new documentary. To learn more about the Democratic nominee’s life story, watch the full documentary September 7th at 8p E.T. on CNN.