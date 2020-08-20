‘i-have-not-lost-my-voice’:-giffords-relates-personal-recovery-to-american-resilience-in-powerful-dnc-speech

Washington (CNN) Gabby Giffords, the former congresswoman from Arizona who was shot and wounded in a 2011 mass shooting, urged Americans to summon resilience and strength in a powerful speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Giffords, a key voice on gun violence prevention who had been shot in the head while speaking with constituents during the deadly attack in Tucson, urged Americans to take action to end gun violence in a taped speech calling on voters to elect Biden as president. Her remarks were the longest she has given since surviving the shooting nearly a decade ago, her spokesman Jason Phelps told CNN.

“Words once came easily, today I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice. America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words,” Giffords said.

Giffords worked for months with her speech therapist to perfect her remarks to capture her connection with Biden, who she endorsed in March, and the importance of this moment in history, according to Phelps.

The video showed the former congresswoman playing the French horn, an instrument she played when she was a teen, highlighting just how far she has come in her recovery.