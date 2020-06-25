"I hope it is true": Trump responds to the claim that he was chosen by God

President Trump responded to the evangelical claim that he was appointed by God in an interview on Monday.

CBN News political analyst David Brody asked Trump about the claim that God put him "in office at a time like this."

"I almost don't want to think about it," Trump said. "Because you know what, all I'm going to do is, I hope it's true. All I'm going to do is do my best."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also affirmed the claim.

As Trump seeks reelection, the president pointed to his evangelical base and said he was "very honored" when evangelist Franklin Graham revealed that his father, the late Rev. Billy Graham, voted for him after an editorial by Christianity Today called for his removal in December.

"As you know, it was a great time for me because I have a lot of respect for Franklin and the family, and Billy Graham is really cool," Trump said.

"There is a lot of hidden support. People in our country who don't mutiny, don't protest, who don't, you know, work hard," he said. "They are smart, they have everything, but the politicians forgot them. They appeared in 16. I think they will appear in greater numbers in 20."

The president noted that Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, told him, as they both ran against each other, that Trump would win "because God put you here for this occasion."

In May, two professors studying religion and politics told Fox News that more parishioners now believe that Trump is anointed by God to lead the nation.

On Wednesday, Trump promised to protect the statues as some activists call for the overthrow of monuments to former presidents, controversial historical figures and Jesus Christ, after initially attacking Confederate figures.

"They are looking at Jesus Christ, they are looking at George Washington, they are looking at Abraham Lincoln, they are looking at Thomas Jefferson," Trump said, during a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House. Rose Garden. "It's not going to happen."