I KNOW. Cupp: If Trump is serious, it is very, very good news (opinion)

It is much, much easier to measure weakness, smallness and failure. And in the case of President Donald Trump, we can tragically measure his failure in the American lives lost during this pandemic. The cost of Trump's pathological insecurity, his outsized ego, and his incompetence of rank is a failure to provide national leadership that could have prevented at least some of the approximately 140,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States.

This is because it took many people, and months of conversation, for the president to promote, publicly and unequivocally, the practice of wearing a mask in public places to save lives.

On Monday night he tweeted, as if he had just learned about the idea about golf, and apparently without any irony: "We are united in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say it is patriotic to put on a mask when you are not you can distance yourself socially. There's no one more patriotic than me, your favorite president! "The black and white photo that accompanied the tweet showed Trump wearing a face mask with the presidential seal in the corner.

Leaving aside the countless polls that show that he's certainly not our favorite president, far from it, this is a car that we all wish had gone up much, much earlier.

Instead, we saw him constantly and petulantly resist doctors' orders, including his own, to wear a mask in public, refuse while touring large and small businesses, hold press conferences, meet with veterans, and speak to hundreds of people. at their rallies. .

He spent months pretending a kind of macho ambivalence towards the masks, and said at the same time: "This is voluntary, I don't think I'm going to do it." He strangely insisted that he refused to use one in public simply to glue it to the media: "I had one in this back area but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," he said after touring a Ford plant in Michigan. Risking your life to "own" the press is a strange flex.

He even went so far as to discourage the use of masks, calling them "double-edged swords" and taunting former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing one, because real men make their friends, family and co-workers sick, I suppose.

Trump and his facilitators will only get worse

Now, suddenly, Trump suggests that wearing a mask means caring about the country, something Biden, the Democrats, and most Republicans in Congress have known for months.

Of course, Trump could still back off. He was wearing a mask for the first time in public when he visited sick service members at Walter Reed Hospital earlier this month, but he rejected the idea of ​​a national mandate for the masks in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace that aired on Sunday. "I disagree with the claim that if everyone wore a mask, it would all go away," Trump said.

Still, as loose and belated as Trump's attempt to lift his position in the polls is, Monday's tweet and gesture are much more than just empty symbolism.

What Trump says, his most loyal supporters will do, no matter how rude, damaging, or deranged, as he himself noted in his famous hypothetical "Fifth Avenue" shooting.

If you're behind wearing a mask now and that encourages voters to wear them in states like Texas, Florida and Georgia, where the virus is on the rise, this is very, very good news for the rest of us.

Because he was ultimately responsible for turning mask wear into a culture war, and one of the dumbest, counterproductive, and downright embarrassing of our lives, ultimately, he's the only one who can break that fever and return something. of meaning to the rejectors of masks.

I, for a hope, tweets it every hour of every day. I hope you put that mask, with its striking presidential seal, on all the waves. I hope you will sell branded masks at every gathering and at the Republican convention. Because ultimately, even though it took too long, you can do something to help save lives.

