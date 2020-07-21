I KNOW. Cupp: If Trump is serious, it is very, very good news (opinion)





It is much, much easier to measure weakness, smallness and failure. And in the case of President Donald Trump, we can tragically measure his failure in the American lives lost during this pandemic. The cost of Trump's pathological insecurity, his outsized ego, and his incompetence of rank is a failure to provide national leadership that could have prevented at least some of the approximately 140,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States.

This is because it took many people, and months of conversation, for the president to promote, publicly and unequivocally, the practice of wearing a mask in public places to save lives.

On Monday night he tweeted, as if he had just learned about the idea about golf, and apparently without any irony: "We are united in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say it is patriotic to put on a mask when you are not you can distance yourself socially. There's no one more patriotic than me, your favorite president! "The black and white photo that accompanied the tweet showed Trump wearing a face mask with the presidential seal in the corner.

Leaving aside the countless polls that show that he's certainly not our favorite president, far from it, this is a car that we all wish had gone up much, much earlier.