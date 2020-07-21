I KNOW. Cupp: If Trump is serious, it is very, very good news (opinion)

It is much, much easier to measure weakness, smallness and failure. And in the case of President Donald Trump, we can tragically measure his failure in the American lives lost during this pandemic. The cost of Trump's pathological insecurity, his outsized ego, and his incompetence of rank is a failure to provide national leadership that could have prevented at least some of the approximately 140,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States.
This is because it took many people, and months of conversation, for the president to promote, publicly and unequivocally, the practice of wearing a mask in public places to save lives.
On Monday night he tweeted, as if he had just learned about the idea about golf, and apparently without any irony: "We are united in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say it is patriotic to put on a mask when you are not you can distance yourself socially. There's no one more patriotic than me, your favorite president! "The black and white photo that accompanied the tweet showed Trump wearing a face mask with the presidential seal in the corner.
Instead, we saw him constantly and petulantly resist doctors' orders, including his own, to wear a mask in public, refuse while touring large and small businesses, hold press conferences, meet with veterans, and speak to hundreds of people. at their rallies. .
He even went so far as to discourage the use of masks, calling them "double-edged swords" and taunting former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing one, because real men make their friends, family and co-workers sick, I suppose.
Now, suddenly, Trump suggests that wearing a mask means caring about the country, something Biden, the Democrats, and most Republicans in Congress have known for months.
Still, as loose and belated as Trump's attempt to lift his position in the polls is, Monday's tweet and gesture are much more than just empty symbolism.
If you're behind wearing a mask now and that encourages voters to wear them in states like Texas, Florida and Georgia, where the virus is on the rise, this is very, very good news for the rest of us.
Because he was ultimately responsible for turning mask wear into a culture war, and one of the dumbest, counterproductive, and downright embarrassing of our lives, ultimately, he's the only one who can break that fever and return something. of meaning to the rejectors of masks.
I, for a hope, tweets it every hour of every day. I hope you put that mask, with its striking presidential seal, on all the waves. I hope you will sell branded masks at every gathering and at the Republican convention. Because ultimately, even though it took too long, you can do something to help save lives.