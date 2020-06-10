I love The New York Times, but what they did was wrong (opinion)

At first glance, it seems that in The New York Times, they may not be entitled to their own opinion either.

At first, the newspaper defended the publication of the piece. Then he said that he shouldn't have seen the light of day and editorial page editor James Bennet resigned. However, the post-hoc justification for the document was weak and not supported by evidence.

As a result, the impression remains that the Times simply capitulated to internal and external pressure on an opinion piece, a dangerous position for a newspaper that has declared itself a defender of freedom of expression.

Before continuing, let me clarify one thing. I completely disagree with Cotton's opinion. His call for military intervention was premature and reprehensible. This is especially true since no governor had called for troops at the time and the damage caused by the rioters was not close to the scale of past uprisings such as Detroit in 1967 or Los Angeles after the acquittal of the police officers who struck. wildly to Rodney King.

That said, I think the Times' decision to declare that it should not have published Cotton's essay was flawed. It sends a chilling signal to future contributors that the newspaper is ready to play fast and loose on its commitment to make its opinion page a marketplace for ideas.

Tom Cotton is a prominent voice within the Republican Party and a possible future presidential candidate. His voice, however, may have been used since then to capitalize on the Times' mistakes, he deserved to be heard, especially by potential voters who wanted to know about his record. And it deserved to be published by a news organization that values ​​diversity, including race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and diversity of ideas. Furthermore, the newspaper's reasons for its decision are as easy as to make its actions smell of journalistic cowardice.

So what reasons did the Times offer?

In a note from the editors last week, the Times argued that Cotton's essay "did not meet our standards and should not have been published." Instead, the editors argued that the opinion piece "should have been subject to further substantial revision, as is often the case with such essays, or rejected."

But what reviews?

First, the Times opposes Cotton's claims about the role of "cadres of left-wing radicals as antifa" in civil unrest. The editors' note says these allegations "have been unsubstantiated and widely questioned. The editors should have attempted to corroborate these claims or have removed them from the piece."

But what has been most questioned is whether antifa is a functional organization and whether President Trump has the power to declare it a terrorist organization. CNN has also reported examples of white supremacists seeking to exacerbate tensions by posing as left-wing activists online.

Therefore, whether the people acting under the antifa rubric were actually involved in the riots remains a point of debate and investigation, rather than a settled question, as the Times editor's note suggests.

Certainly, the Times could have put more pressure on Senator Cotton to address these claims. But most telling is how the standard set by his editor's note for Senator Cotton's opinion piece doesn't align with his own reports on the same question.

A Times story that was updated a day before Cotton's trial called antifa a "little-affiliated far-left anti-fascist and anti-fascist activist group" that sometimes works with local networks like Black Lives Matter. The same Times article quoted President Nancy Pelosi as denouncing "the violent actions of people who call themselves antifa." It should be noted that this Times report does not corroborate, in one way or another, what happens if an antifa member has played in the recent wave of protests.

Given the Times report itself, it appears that the role in the riots of people acting on behalf of antifa is a moot question, not a closed question as the Times note suggests. Therefore, the Times cannot require corroboration of Cotton's claims and cannot provide any on its own.

The editors' note also stated that Cotton's claim that "police officers' bore the brunt of the violence 'is an exaggeration that should have been questioned."

Cotton's trial provided anecdotal evidence of current and retired police officers who were injured by rioters. Does this provide evidence that more officers than protesters or protesters were injured? It's hard to say, and the count should be the subject of a thorough investigation, not a derogatory statement made after the fact by the Times. And since when does "exaggeration" in a promotional piece become a fatal flaw?

Finally, the editors suggest that Cotton's essay was overly harsh, had an "incendiary" headline, and lacked context.

Sure, the headline is tough, even chilling. But it accurately reflects the content and tone of the essay. The Times made it provocative because the piece is provocative. Rejecting it would be equivalent to censoring the piece. Although Cotton strives to draw a distinction between peaceful protesters and what he calls "gangs of criminals," I also found his tone annoying. But generating strong sentiment is the point of opinion columns, not its flaw. If the Times wanted to solicit an opinion piece that offered a contrary opinion or pointed out the dangers of proposals like Cotton's, that would have been a more appropriate response than the Times chose in this case.

Much has been said about how Cotton's proposal could endanger black journalists as they do their job of covering these urban uprisings. Since journalists have been harassed, attacked and arrested by the police, I am not blind to these fears.

However, improving an opinion based on journalists' fears is a slippery slope. Whats Next? Using the same logic to censor news that cites politicians who stand up for Cotton the same?

The biggest problem is that the Times' flaws go beyond his wavering response to anger at Cotton's opinion piece or his ill-reasoned explanations for why it shouldn't have worked.

The episode revealed a critical lack of quality control for articles and columns that are sure to generate heat from all sides of our politically polarized culture.

As the editor of Standards and Practices for over a decade on CNN, it was my job to research controversial pieces (including opinion pieces) to make sure they were fair and supportive of any provocative claims.

In this case, the Times apparently lacked this type of quality control for its opinion pieces, a critical failure for an article on such a volatile topic. The point is not if you would have let go of the cotton piece without any change. The point is, I would have made sure the opinion page boss had seen it.

Cotton's essay was edited by a junior editor. A more veteran editor, deputy editor of editorial page Jim Dao, claimed responsibility for overseeing editing of the piece and has been reassigned to a newsroom position outside of the Times headline.

In many ways, the Times is also paying for its misguided decision to ditch its Public Editor (the newspaper released public editor Liz Spayd in 2017 and eliminated the position entirely). The role of this internal critic was to carry out an exhaustive investigation of any piece that has caused anger, analyzing its impartiality, precision, tone and how it was edited. If the Public Editor finds flaws in the article or essay, those issues would be the subject of a column in the document or on your website.

Such public shame can serve as a powerful deterrent against the kind of carelessness that surrounded Cotton's essay publication. If the Public Editor had found issues with the essay content or editing process, that would have provided a solid justification for the Times' action by essentially ousting James Bennet and demoting his deputy.

Without that justification, it appears that the Times simply gave in to the pressure.

I write these reviews to the Times more with sadness than anger. I worked there for 15 years, covering, among various topics, race relations. I experienced other moments of internal confusion, such as the scandal caused by Jayson Blair, a young journalist who made up stories. I worked hard on the committee that sought reform in the wake of the Blair scandal, strongly advocating that the newspaper establish a public editor role in the first place.

I love the New York Times. It is the best newspaper in the world. But my love doesn't stop me from calling him when I think he's wrong.