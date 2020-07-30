I met Gonzo and my life changed

If you are a person with a passing interest in pop culture, you will likely identify with a Muppet. Jim Henson's quirky and quirky creations have been a continuous presence in our lives for more than 50 years. Whether you're Gen X, Millennial, or whatever we've decided after Millennial, you grew up with an awareness of some or all of the Muppet stuff, whether it's Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, Muppet Babies, The Muppet Christmas CarolDo I need to continue?

Being a pop culture professional who fortunately had a television as a babysitter and best friend throughout his childhood from course I have a Muppet Gonzo is me Muppet Gonzo is so my Muppet that I have thrown metaphorical elbows to claim it in truly useless games of "assign Muppets to everyone in this group of people". But what choice did he have? Gonzo is my muppet.

In fact, he is more than my Muppet. It is the exact, specific and unique personality of pop culture that gave me permission to be myself from practically the first day of my conscious life. Muppet Babies I debuted just a few months after I was born, so I grew up with daily doses of weirdo affirmation that came in the form of this blue-billed fool. I grew up in Tennessee as a deeply locked up gay boy who hated sports and loved running. I bet they called me a weirdo (or worse), and I felt that absolutely no one understood me. Do I still have all the words from Gonzo's song "Semi-Weirdo" memorized? yes.

To be frank: Gonzo helped me, all of you. And I've gone from being a Gonzo baby, one who channels an existential crisis to a powerful ballad, into an adult Gonzo, the type who is totally loud and proud of who he is (and uses that reliance on masculine looks nonstop). I am today's Gonzo, and that Gonzo appears in the new Disney series + Muppets Now.

Is this a weird transition, going from deeply personal to overtly promotional? Yes it is, but strange is what I do! Roll with it! The Muppets are back again with their first new live-action television series since the short-lived (and unappreciated) ABC comedy of 2015. The Muppets. Muppets Now Show the Muppets as you love them: fast, irreverent, uncontrollable and absolutely delightful. But as timeless as these Muppets feel, the show is completely 2020. Miss Piggy, the Swedish chef, Pepe, Bunsen, and Beaker, and the rest have unscripted shows that are just as chaotic as YouTube influence videos, but these Muppisodes They are intentionally hilarious.

And back on the personal front, Muppets Now It also gave me the opportunity to meet the Muppet who made me the man I am today. I have to meet Gonzo. I became friends with my childhood best friend. We talked about how he literally exploited his opportunity in a segment of his own, what it was like to meet RuPaul and the difference between Pluto and Goofy. So that's why Gonzo is my Muppet, and that's all the background information you need before watching the absolute best interview of my entire life. Muppets mean something, Muppets are important to people, and I'm so ecstatic that we now have Muppets.

Muppets Now Debuts on Disney + on Friday, July 31.

