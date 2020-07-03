I never had the coronavirus

DETROIT – Cameron Champ washed his hands with disinfectant as he spun around in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, trying to stay healthy enough to keep competing.

"I use it as much as I see it out there," he said after shooting a 3 under 69, putting him four shots behind leaders Doc Redman, Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner after the first round.

Champ was added to the field at the Detroit Golf Club under a modified PGA Tour policy allowing players who test positive for the coronavirus to be eligible if they had no symptoms and obtain two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

Champ, however, said he does not believe he has had COVID-19.

"Through the specialist we work with, at this point it is clear that I never had it," he said. "I am still cautious because if I succeed, that profoundly affects my family."

The decision to let Champ play on the eve of the tournament was the latest change in an evolving "Health and Safety Plan" as the tour enters its fourth week since the pandemic-induced shutdown. Champ is between six players and two caddies on the PGA Tour who have tested positive.

"Around 4:30 (Wednesday) at night we received the call saying: 'Do you want to play?'" Champ recalled. "I wonder, 'Of course I want to play.' I had to rush in here and was able to be on time to play."

Ricky Elliott, Brooks Koepka's caddy, tested positive before the Travelers Championship last week in Connecticut, and then had a negative test. Webb Simpson said the same thing happened to one of her daughters, who tested positive initially before another test was negative.

The tour said that after several asymptomatic positive tests followed by a negative test, it consulted with the CDC and is moving to an evidence-based model. Previously, the PGA Tour was based on time-based protocols that required those who tested positive for self-isolation for at least 10 days.

Champ tested positive on June 23 and retired from the Travelers Championship. The tour said it had three negative tests during the 72 hours. After flying from Houston on Thursday morning, he was retested in Detroit and cleared to play.

Champ had consecutive bogeys early in his round before closing his front nine with three birdies in a five-hole stretch. He had another ghost on his 11th hole and recovered again with three little birds on his back nine.

"It was definitely an shaky start, but like I said, it was the last minute to play," he said.