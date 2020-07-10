I teach in public schools. I love my students I don't want to die

For some schools, particularly in the South and West, "this fall" means a school year that generally begins a few weeks from now, in August. I'm an ESL teacher in New York City, where the school year starts a little later, but that extra time won't mean much if teachers and staff are not consulted on how to feel safe, or if they are supported and the necessary help. supplies should be as careful as possible to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This spring, after a controversial delay in closing schools, too many teachers and education department employees died of Covid-related illnesses. According to Chalkbeat, which covers education, more than 75 New York City education department employees – teachers, teacher aides, administrators, office clerks, food service workers, and others – have died in the pandemic. I love my students, but I don't want to be next.

We want to be there for the children, especially now. But who will be there for us educators? Who, along with other school staff members, are literally being asked to risk our lives to bring the economy back to normal?

My own community is in the process of reopening, but states across the country are experiencing sudden increases in cases and pressure on medical resources, and some are reverting to a more closed focus. As school boards here and elsewhere are struggling to craft a plan to return to school this fall, and as President Donald Trump and his administration begin to apply strong political and financial contingency pressure to states to open up In their schools for in-person instruction, a voice that was clearly left out of the conversation with public officials has been that of teachers.

With a fiscal crisis upon us, teachers are once again being asked to do things right. Your children's essential educators are being recruited, voluntarily or not, to serve during this pandemic. No matter where you live, why don't you ask a group of educators for ideas? Here's mine: Combine a limited in-person resume with online learning and stop pretending there is a one-size-fits-all solution that will work for an entire state, let alone the entire country.

First of all, yes, students must go back to school in person in some way, especially the little ones. You can't have a meaningful connection to your teacher if you've never met them in person, and those face-to-face connections are irreplaceable. This could mean having staggered in-person classroom orientations and not returning to the classroom until teachers and students feel ready. Some school days must be virtual.

Schools that are already overcrowded cannot simply hold classes in the cafeteria and gym to allow for social distancing. Other facilities will be needed if in-person teaching is adopted. Federally funded buildings, such as unused libraries, community centers, and government office buildings, are potential alternatives to allow students additional space. They can also be spaces to provide activities or childcare for students when they are not at school.

These changes must be made before school begins. Also, we cannot return without the necessary supplies, facilities, and healthcare workers. Some students (and teachers) are traumatized by the dislocation and perhaps the personal losses of the pandemic and will also need additional support before trying to return to the classroom. Mindfulness and meditation should be part of the curriculum.

No one should be able to enter a school without having their temperature taken. Masks and hand sanitizer must be provided, something that seems obvious but cannot be taken for granted in a system where teachers and parents often have to donate their own money for basic supplies.

Will teachers have to use their own money to guarantee their own safety and that of others?

Meanwhile, not all changes are necessarily bad. Why not make this school year a time to allocate more books written by African Americans and other people of color? A post-Covid-19 classroom, in person and online, should surely invite discussion on Black Lives Matter; The protests have affected children and their parents, and, of course, the ravages of the pandemic have fallen disproportionately on black and brown Americans.

The bottom line is that each school within each district will have to find what works best for them – this cannot be another top-down decision, but a matter of working within local communities to see what fits best. What schools need from the top is support, flexibility and money, not control. Just as cities are working to restructure police departments to include community input, we need to redesign schools to include the valuable information that only teachers can provide.

For example, students with special needs will need more structure and practical time than other students. For some, it will be a split session, for others they will alternate days or weeks to ensure that students have face time (and not FaceTime) with their peers. But I know first hand that schools are very difficult places to control. As a high school teacher, I am concerned about possible behavior problems associated with masks and social distance. What protocols will be implemented when children's hormones eventually lead to heated fights and arguments? There are so many unanswered questions.

I understand that we are all desperate to return to normal. But there is no longer normal. Rules that were once in effect no longer apply. We as teachers love their children, but they are not ours, although we often think of them that way. Young children need love and affection, and teachers simply cannot make them sit on their laps and make everything okay. We cannot wipe their noses or hug them, and we cannot provide for our own families if we are afraid and anxious every day of the school year.

Perhaps the new normality means thinking of teachers in a new light. All the parents among you have seen in recent months what our work implies. If you want us to keep doing it, it is time for you and your elected officials to work with us to ensure that we are as safe and comfortable at school as you expect your children to be.