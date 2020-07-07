"I think we are in a good place. I don't agree with him."

The University of Washington has extended its projection of how many people are likely to die of coronavirus in the US through November 1, predicting at least 208,255 deaths by then, based on the current scenario.

But if 95% of the population wears a mask in public, that number would drop to about 162,808, the university's Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement (IHME) said Tuesday.

Last week, the IHME forecast around 175,168 total deaths by October 1, according to the current scenario. But if almost everyone wears a face mask, that number would drop to just over 150,000.

How modeling works: The current model includes forecasts that anticipate the reimposition of strong mandates of social distancing when deaths per day reach a level of eight per million people, combined with the widespread adoption of masks, versus an approach that does not take preventive measures. For example, strong measures of social distancing in Florida could reduce 6,173 deaths there before Oct. 1.

The model continues to predict a serious increase in deaths and cases beginning in mid and late September and October. Projections could change if there is another increase in infections among populations at risk. Currently, states report that they are detecting an increasing number of cases in younger people, who have a lower risk of death, IHME said.

Some context: So far, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.96 million Americans have been diagnosed with coronavirus infections and at least 130,902 have died.