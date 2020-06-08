I was a black FBI agent. White cops didn't always see me the same

Like officers from other ethnic groups, black police officers must be astride their own home community. In many cases, their neighbors think they were sold to be in a police brotherhood who occasionally, but repeatedly, remind them that they are not the same even though they wear the same badge.

I know this cognitive dissonance first hand. Educated at Brown University, a computer engineer by profession and an FBI agent until 2015, I have been on the side of the law and ordered all my life. The only reason I turned in my ID card and weapon was because the FBI gave me the tools and the confidence to start my own cyber security company focused on bringing my many years of government experience to small and medium businesses that they are hacked daily.

Without hesitation, I can tell you that being an FBI Special Agent was an honor and a privilege for me. Ask any FBI agent about their happiest day on the job, and most will say graduation day at Quantico when the FBI Director presents their credentials. I am no different. I was a teenager who idolized his high school resource officer and supported his university's police department.

When I crossed the stage at the FBI Academy to graduate, these "credits" were my official invitation to the Blue Line Police Brotherhood. For most officers, mission and duty is what brought us to law enforcement, not money or ego.

I started my first week in the Manhattan field office with my eyes open, well prepared and ready to solve crimes. One morning that week, a black agent walked past me, abruptly turned around and introduced himself, saying, "You must be new because I know all the black agents here. We all have to be together, so let me know if you need anything." " "

At first, they took me back because it seemed like a very bold statement to anyone who became a complete stranger, but over time, I learned that although we are all on the same team, many black agents have very different experiences from their targets. counterparts

Shortly after graduating from Quantico, a city police friend congratulated me on my academy's successes and then guided me through a stage: One day, I could be out of order at 7-Eleven or Wawa getting food when someone I was trying to rob the store. I will want to intervene by taking out my weapon to stop the criminal. The teller would call 911 and somehow, at the time, my description would be confused with that of the perpetrator, so much so that the local police officers would appear, see me with a gun, and shoot me. So instead of being shot, my friend advised me that if something like this happened, I had to lower my gun once I saw the red and blue lights on, lay down on the ground with outstretched arms, let the police handcuff me . the criminal, and they will figure out who he really was later. He was trying to save my life, just in case.

Think about this for a moment: just like black kids who get "the talk" about how to act when police officers stop them, this tip was the "talk" version of the black police to avoid being killed by one of the ours. . Apparently, it wouldn't matter if I also wore a badge, and even the FBI's gold badge, I should expect to be treated like the same criminals I was empowered to arrest.

What's worse, though not surprising, is that when I asked my fellow FBI agents if they heard this same advice, they all said no.

It took a few months for this seemingly innocent advice to make horrible sense. I was assigned to an organized crime watch squad when the local police detained me on a night shift. I remember that night as if it were yesterday. The officer approached the driver's door and I told him exactly what I was taught at the academy: "Sir, I am at work and armed." The officer replied, "OK, please show me your ID." I started looking for my ID and the officer said, "Slowly reach, I don't want to have to shoot you," to which I immediately replied, "Yes, I don't want to be shot!" He stared at my FBI credits and said, "Do you have another ID?"

What criminal in their right mind would show false FBI credentials to a police officer during a simple traffic stop? The only logical excuse for that officer to ask for another ID is that the officer did not believe he was really an FBI agent. Imagine how demoralizing it was for an FBI agent on his way to a potentially dangerous task to be stopped in his FBI car and to have his FBI credentials questioned. This was the exact moment in my FBI career when I faced my own mortality; a mortality shaped by a greater probability than my white colleagues that another police officer would kill me in the line of duty.

I quickly realized that this was all a product of learned behavior.

Let's rewind the tape to the FBI Academy in Quantico. The first day of firearms training consists of watching video after video of police officers detaining people in cars who end up shooting them mercilessly. Immediately, we learned that car stops are dangerous, so be ready to shoot fast and shoot often until "the threat has been neutralized," which was the police code for "keep shooting until the person is no longer moving."

Let's fast-forward to "Hogan & # 39; s Alley," the model city of Quantico where agents step into real-life scenarios to learn how to stop cars, how to safely clean the homes of any armed individuals, and how to get them Subjects follow legal orders.

One afternoon, our tactical instructor was explaining how officers should have a loud voice when ordering a subject with the words "The FBI is not moving." When a trainee said "FBI don't move" in a low voice, the instructor said "No, that's not strong enough. You point your gun and say, 'FBI don't move N *** er & # 39;" . At that moment, a pin could be heard falling and everyone in the class turned to look at me, the only black person in the room and one of three black people in the entire class of new trainees. I was completely flabbergasted. What do i say How do I respond? Should I respond? All of my classmates were noticeably uncomfortable. The instructor quickly said, "Sorry, McGregor. I didn't mean that. My bad." I felt ashamed among my own classmates.

All black cops have their own version of these same stories molded by peer cops around them. If this is the experience at the FBI, one of the best law enforcement agencies in the world, one can only imagine what is happening in local police departments across the country.

Tongue on the cheek, police sayings like "anyone worth shooting once is worth shooting 14 times", "shoot because it is better to be tried for 12 than to be carried by six" and "a dead subject is less paperwork because there is only one side of the story "can be deadly when police officers who may lack life experience, independent thinking, and moral orientation are brought to mind. The herd mentality combines these sayings into action, especially for younger police officers, eager to be accepted by the police brotherhood and impressionable enough to cling to bad influences without question.

Shifting community sentiments toward law enforcement begins with renewing the way we select law enforcement officers in the first place. According to city data cited by The New York Times, Minneapolis has 9% black officers for a city with a black population of 19%. The FBI has 400 black agents among its 13,000 agents worldwide, giving them 3% of the FBI's black agents for a country with a black population of 13%.

In 2014, when Michael Brown was assassinated, Ferguson, Missouri had a police force of 50 white officers with three black officers; the equivalent of 5% black officers for a city with a 67% black population. As of last summer, five years later, the Ferguson Police Department had 18 black officers among its 39 sworn officers, a tenfold increase in black officers that, among other progressive changes to the police, reduced general violent crime in more than 20%.

These figures show that community policing is more a key point than a reality in many cities in the United States. Better training is part of, but not the main, response to this systemic problem, as training leads to artificial and memory behavior when placed in the hands of officers without the innate ability to connect with the people around them. .

We need to change a culture that makes it impossible for black police officers to feel like equal members in their own communities, as well as in their own departments, investing in hiring the right caliber of officers the first time, not the first or possibly just the candidates for apply.

Let's fix a broken system by recruiting law enforcement officers to reflect the communities they serve, recruiting officers who are smart and emotionally capable of balancing the need for strength and security with empathy and restraint. If we don't fix recruitment, we will simply continue to "get what we pay for" by lowering the bar in hiring those who end up having the greatest power in our neighborhoods: the power of insignia and gun.