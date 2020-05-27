I wish I had done that: Plane and runway

Welcome to this month's issue of ComingSoon.net I wish i had done that, in which the filmmakers Ted Geoghegan (We are still here, Mohawk) and Victoria Negri (Gold star) everyone chooses a movie that they wish they had really made! This discussion focuses on classic cult comedies. Airplane! (1980) and Track (1985) Check out their conversation below!

Victoria Negri is an actress, producer, writer, and director known for The walk (2020) and Fever and fret (2018) Gold star, her 2017 directorial debut, served as the final on-screen presentation of notable actor Robert Vaughn. You can buy Gold star by clicking here!

Negri has just announced that his horror short film The walk It will be screened as part of the June virtual edition of the New Jersey Lighthouse International Film Festival!

Ted Geoghegan studied script writing under the guidance of the late Carroll O’Connor. After writing numerous genre roles in Europe and the United States, he debuted as a director with the 2015 horror film We are still here, then followed with the Native American revenge movie Mohawk (2017) Click here to buy We are still hereand click here to buy Mohawk!

Geoghegan recently started a well-received podcast titled "This is not a story about …" Each episode of the show begins as the story of someone or something in the world of cinema that moviegoers know all too well, but turns into a researched tale. by experts on a new topic: one that may be closely related or far from where your story began. You can listen to the podcast by clicking here!

I wish I did that # 2: classic comedies

Victoria Negri: So this edition is comedies from the 80s. I had a really hard time choosing one. Too good. So I ended up deciding on the PLANE! And you chose CLUE, which made me very happy because it's always been on my list and finally gave me an excuse to watch it.

Ted Geoghegan: I can't believe you've never seen it! It is one of my favorite comedies of all time. It inspired me to learn more about script writing when I was young, because I had to understand how it was possible to create such an amazing dialogue. That being said, I also grew up with AIRPLANE! and obsessed with it.

Negri: Yes, it is one of those that I was definitely ashamed of never having seen. We all have those embarrassing movies that we never got to.

Geoghegan: I have many embarrassing secrets, but I've been doing my best to fill in those blanks for the past few years. Tell me about the PLANE! Why that title?

Negri: I think it is relentlessly fun. The momentum of the film does not give up and I think the levels of humor are varied. You have the satire from other movies, which I think is brilliant, even in its entirety, satirizing disaster movies, but also little moments. Like the woman at first chasing the plane poking fun at romantic movies and cliches in those … Removing sunglasses during dramatic moments in other movies. It is a film that simply captures what other films do and pushes humor. It is a movie of people who love the movie, which is fun to watch. And that's just ONE layer!

Geoghegan: I can absolutely see that. It's infinitely charming and, you're right, it's definitely made by people who love movies. While he wasn't the biggest fan of slapstick satire comedies of the '80s, I remember loving AIRPLANE! when I was little. It stood out above other similar titles.

Negri: However, as for the slapstick, that shit hits the moment the fan always catches me.

Geoghegan: My elementary school rented it and showed it to my fourth grade class, understanding that it was PG and apparently fine. I remember it vividly, because when the topless woman ran in front of the camera during the "We ran out of coffee" scene, my teacher almost died.

Negri: OMG you saw him at school! That is an amazing mistake.

Geoghegan: I mean, in his defense, he was only rated PG! It's absolutely amazing that he got that kind of rating! Also, this happened in 1989, which I suppose was a simpler moment?

Negri: Wow, I didn't realize it was PG. They would never make it now. And yes, I think it's going to something else I've been thinking about with the movie: it would never be done now. There are many unfortunate moments of stereotypes. I think it would be something I would update now if I made the movie. Lean less on humor like that and more on dialogue, playing with the language and satire of movies and similar antics that may arise.

Geoghegan: Absolutely. The movie has some surprisingly unawakened moments, which as a child I thought were quite funny, but as an adult it made me shudder.

Negri: Exactly. I hadn't seen him in a long time, and seeing him again was a part of me. Oh no. This is really tough. However, there are only one or two such moments in CLUE. It is less dependent on humor that deviates in that direction.

Geoghegan: What we do in this column is talk about movies we wish we had directed and why. A moment ago you mentioned that you would delete things with less PC in AIRPLANE !, but what would you replace it with?

Negri: Yes, I think I would have to review the script at those times and focus more on situational humor, so that the jokes are less focused on people's stereotypes and more on what is happening and how different people react regardless of what they seem . One moment I like is that that slap that works well is when the woman is going crazy and each line lines up to shake her and keep her from being scared. That's a good example in my opinion of building on a reaction within the context of the setting that the film sets, and then making it more ridiculous. It is more situational. And when the nun hits her, that's great. But I also rarely write comedy. I just co-wrote a comedy pilot with a friend and it's a great challenge. And they also always told me in my improv classes that it was "too real". So I also think I chose PLANE! because I wish I could be as crazy as I am over the top.

Geoghegan: It would be quite liberating to work on a project that is absurd, but I am sure that its production was not as free as the finished product would lead us to believe. I always felt that race-based humor in CLUE was less about how uncensored the '80s movies were and more about how their characters would act, given that the film is set in 1954. For me, the lines led home to what Silly these supposedly brilliant people really were.

Negri: So true. So when you watch CLUE now compared to when you were young and inspired to learn more about writing, is there anything you would update or change if you were directing it?

Geoghegan: I love the Cold War setup, but would take it further back in time, setting it up in the early 1930s. I have such an affinity for that time, its culture, its style … It would kill to write a script as smart as CLUE , but also, I would be in heaven to have a cast like that. The film is a true who's who of comedy, working with a script that any actor would give their left foot to be part of.

Negri: Yes, that cast is amazing. How do you think changing it to the 1930s could affect the story and characters? Would I have to deal with the Great Depression then, perhaps?

Geoghegan: I think I would still keep him in high society. There's something really fun about watching these idiots in the upper crust churn the way they do. I get a bit of a schadenfreude by seeing that these percentages are taken for fools.

Negri: Totally. And the battle to keep up appearances while all of this is going down. How the courtesy of the dinner scene breaks is really fun.

Geoghegan: As a child, he loved CLUE and MURDER BY DEATH, which was a precursor to nine years earlier. Very similar plot, style and environment. I thought they were both brilliant, but when revisiting it, MURDER BY DEATH is just abysmal. The cast is legendary (Eileen Brennan is in both!), But the movie can't be seen.

Negri: I have not seen MURDER FOR DEATH, but now I will avoid it based on your comment.

Geoghegan: I love to see them attack each other as things continue to fall apart and by the time Mr. Boddy is dead they are all certifiable. MURDER BY DEATH has its fans, but I'm not one of them anymore!

Negri: My absolute favorite Clue moment is the "flames coming out" monologue. I was dying. So brilliant

Geoghegan: Oh it's the best. Flaaaaaames on the side of my face. She only OWN that moment.

Negri: Yes. The timing is perfect. As if completely confused, too, in this murderous haze.

Geoghegan: Speaking of cast, let's talk AIRPLANE! I still have so many questions if you were to lead!

Negri: Yes! I love the cast!

Geoghegan: Robert Hays and Julie Hagerty are brilliant in the movie. And Leslie Nielsen is absolutely charming.

Negri: Leslie Nielsen is my favorite.

Geoghegan: He had done very little comedy before that, and still postulated a lot of that protagonist charm.

Negri: Exactly! That's what I love about this movie. He took many actors who were only seen as actors in a certain way, and put them in an absurd comedy. It works very well. His voice and charisma make you believe him and take him seriously, but everything he says (and the other actors too) completely weakens his personality.

Geoghegan: I think the reason it works so well is because of how direct everyone plays the absurd. Robert Hays is treating the film as a legitimate image of the disaster. And, I mean, Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves? Is incredible. These were NOT comedians!

Negri: Yes, they believe what is at stake on stage. And that's what matters. Exactly! Lloyd Bridges smelling glue is gold. But I think it is that 100% commitment to the situation. They are thinking of high stakes, life and death, and handing over their lines with that urgency, rather than looking for laughter.

Geoghegan: I feel like Bridges and Julie Haggerty are clearly having a lot of fun with it, but given how direct everyone else is playing it, a movie like that still needs people to offer a little more fun.

Negri: True. And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also interesting there. I like that you feel relaxed throughout the whole thing.

Geoghegan: If everyone had treated him like AIRPORT 1975, which is the movie he's making fun of directly, the comedy wouldn't have landed. I needed some people to help deliver a less intense comedy.

Negri: Yes, the cast is very well balanced. I think all the actors understand what kind of movie it is, which is unusual. Some seem to be having more fun, but still know they are in for a satire. I think that would be the challenge with these two films: getting everyone on the same page about the TYPE of film it is.

Geoghegan: Speaking of challenges, what about the elephant in the room? It is a comedy about an air disaster. This is something that, in a post 9/11 world, would require a VERY skillful hand to do. Would it scare you how to AIRPLANE! in 2020 is it perceived?

Negri: That's a good point. I got so distracted thinking about racial politics that the movie was making a mess that I didn't think about it that much. Short answer: I would be terrified. But I think the solution is to make sure it is clear that it is not an act of terrorism, and to really sell the fact that it is stupid that they need to land as soon as possible and that the plane is in trouble.

Geoghegan: Agreed. You definitely couldn't do AIRPLANE II: THE SEQUEL these days. That is the comedy of terrorism. Oof

Negri: Totally. This makes me think about what we have talked about CLUE and the notion of a percent of it. Despite wanting to establish it in the 1930s, would you play the elitism of the characters by thinking of the great divide between super rich and lower class today?

Geoghegan: I would love to participate in the class battle. I would have Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard, the two characters with titles before their names, as my main antagonists. I would wallow in his elitism, one for his role in higher education and the other for his position in the military. That being said, I love how the 1985 film does everyone. They are all high class, they are educated in their own way and they are all very selfish. When it is revealed that everyone did it (sorry, world – spoilers!), It feels like a catharsis! Everyone will get what they deserve!

Negri: Yes, I love how selfish they all are. No one gets out of this well. We want to see that.

I also think setting it up in the 30s is also perfect for thinking about this. It really reflects what is happening now. It works both ways. And how would you frame Yvette? And by frame I mean shape your character, not make her guilty of murder in advance. (Language!)

Geoghegan: I don't know if I would have a Yvette in my version of CLUE. While she does have a lot of fun in the movie, and Colleen Camp is absolutely SLAYS like her, I feel like the bimbo maiden is not a completely necessary character.

Negri: Yes, I feel the same. Sometimes it has to be a little bit too much for me where I was, well, I get it. She is in a little maid outfit.

Geoghegan: The revelation that she is a former prostitute with a connection to Mrs. White gives her unexpected depth, but not enough that she needs to replicate that role. If I had to include a new character in my movie, I think it would be someone else drawn from real life. Perhaps a celebrity or a politician of the time who ran into this disaster …

Negri: I think based on what you say, someone else with a lot of "power" in society would make sense.

Geoghegan: I just don't think there's a need to include a sexy character in the picture just for the sake of being sexy. Any of the existing characters can handle that well.

Negri: Exactly. Anyone who can deliver those lines and really sell them is sexy.

Geoghegan: So, as we always do in this column, we end up wondering why we would want to make these movies. What is the impetus behind AIRPLANE? Why do you love him? Why do you want to change it? A little of both? A little of none?

Negri: Both of them! I remembered that I loved it when I was a kid (I'm still in a nostalgic zone here in my childhood home) and I was talking about it with a friend and I thought, well, I HAVE to choose that movie. But also, I believe what I was saying earlier: It is not my natural inclination to be a clown and exaggerate as much as a filmmaker and performer, so I would love the challenge of committing to doing something like this really good and doing with people who are really smart and understand humor. What's in it for you?

Geoghegan: For me, this time, it's all jealousy. He would be a happy man if he could have been behind a movie as perfectly crafted as CLUE. The sets, the cast and the script … I would be honored beyond words to call that beautiful movie of mine. Would you be able to take the level of mastery that director Jonathan Lynn did? Doubtful … but OMG, I would have loved to try.

Negri: I was reading about how when CLUE was released they had different theaters showing one of the endings and you could go see them at different locations. That got me so excited about cinema and I think it's great to think about it. You would do the same? I think there are so many fun launch strategies with this movie that Hollywood desperately needs more now. To bring people to theaters, especially once they reopen.

Geoghegan: Critics and audiences were actually really frustrated by the different endings when it came out, but the story has been an extremely kind trick … especially after the movie was released on video with all three endings together and placed in the picture. If I had carte blanche, I'd love to do something like that, but I know it would all have to make sense. I never saw CLUE in theaters in '85, but I know I would have been a little disappointed if it had gotten one of the "first two" endings, as they clearly aren't the intended "real" end of the movie. If I were to try a trick like that, everyone would have to work … and that would require a bit of next-level writing.

Negri: The first two are definitely like warm-up finals. And yes, I think it would be a fun challenge trying to create three different script endings that work and feel satisfying, even if the movie doesn't open that way.

Geoghegan: And hey, anything we can do to get our movie hoods back up after that, I agree.

Negri: True! I miss theaters a lot. I will pay 3 times to see versions of CLUE with pleasure just to be back in the "church".

Geoghegan: In fact, I love having all three endings of the movie as it is now released. I think it's quite charming and echoes the unpredictable nature of the board game.

Negri: Yes, it kept me alert because I didn't read it until later, so I had no idea, since I was watching I would see multiple endings. And then I wondered before the start of the third how many there could be. And I had a LOT of hope. Spins and creativity are fun just to watch play.

Geoghegan: Honestly, whatever keeps us going these days is very welcome. Be it a surprise ending or a movie like AIRPLANE! That gives us exactly what we long for with no frills, but PERFECTLY done.

Negri: Insurance. And just to be able to laugh with these classic movies. They are no longer done like this, honestly.

Geoghegan: They are not, but all in a moment you find a gem. Do you want to end this with a new comedy recommendation?

Negri: Yes I think I would say KNIVES OUT is good to check if you are a fan of CLUE.

Geoghegan: Listen listen. That would be a very charming double feature.

Negri: Trying to think of a good double feature with AIRPLANE! Thoughts?

Geoghegan: As I mentioned, I'm not a big fan of slapstick, but my favorite comedy of the past few years, BLOCKERS, features a lot of physical humor. But beyond that, it's a great example of how to make a non-PC comedy while landing everything with ease. It is infinitely charming and hilarious.

Negri: Yes! Well I saw it and I completely agree. Another great talk! I hope that next time they keep the streak alive and choose another movie that I haven't seen yet.

Geoghegan: I'll do my best! I have all kinds of ideas! Until then, I hope that the cinema will keep you happy and safe, and allow you to disconnect from this trash planet. As I said to someone yesterday, movies really are medicine, right?

Negri: Throughout my life, I have always used the cinema. Even when it comes to something sad, they stop me from everything that happens in my life and in the world. But luckily we chose comedies this time!

Geoghegan: Here's keeping it light!

Negri: Ahead!

