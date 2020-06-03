Ian Prior: Rod Rosenstein likely to receive a hostile reception in Senate testimony on the origins of Mueller's investigation

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will find few allies when he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about the origins of the investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Republicans will blame Rosenstein for abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and an aggressive investigation by Special Adviser Robert Mueller that yielded nothing substantial President Trump or your campaign.

Democrats will attack Rosenstein for his role in concluding that President Trump did not obstruct justice and ended his dream of an indictment.

ROD ROSENSTEIN TESTIFYING AT CAPITOL HILL WEDNESDAY ON THE RUSSIAN PROBE: WHAT TO KNOW

Neither of these two views captures the complex reality of Rosenstein's tenure. In reality, Rosenstein's decisions helped preserve the integrity of the Justice Department while protecting President Trump from the rogue FBI leadership and the Democrats bent on removing the President from office.

Following Rosenstein's confirmation in April 2017, the Justice Department was at the center of a storm unprecedented in its history. Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself the month before from Russia's collusion investigation, following confirmation, Rosenstein became acting attorney general for a federal investigation that received enormous news coverage.

At the time, the investigation itself was being conducted by the FBI under the leadership of Director James Comey, who repeatedly kept the Obama administration's Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, and Acting Attorney General Sally Yates in the dark. about his machinations.

More from Opinion

To make matters worse, the Justice Department largely lacked political appointments in the early days of the Trump administration. Interviews with potential new American attorneys had not started, and the assistant attorney general for the Division of Homeland Security was one year from confirmation.

This last point is key. The lack of a Senate-confirmed assistant attorney general for the Division of Homeland Security meant Rosenstein was approving FISA requests in addition to his job of managing the Department of Justice.

Like everyone in senior management positions, Rosenstein relied on supposedly competent and trustworthy people to report to him, and that's probably one of the reasons why he agreed to approve the extension of the FISA order to the foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, Carter Page.

It didn't take Rosenstein long to realize that Comey's insubordinate behavior wouldn't be limited to Lynch and Yates. When Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017, senior Justice Department staff were stunned by their unwillingness to admit that their 2016 decisions were wrong.

The following week, Comey was fired, and Rosenstein's views were clearly set out in a memo to the Sessions of the Attorney General.

Things did not improve with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Following Comey's termination, McCabe opened an investigation into Trump without Rosenstein's input. In fact, it seemed that McCabe and others in the FBI were of the opinion that Rosenstein was complicit in obstructing justice.

With the Russia investigation now out of control, Rosenstein had to make a decision. You could close an investigation that, at the time, had no basis to think that it might not be entirely on the level. If he had, when the Democrats took control of the House in 2018, they would have had all the ammunition to prepare for the kind of impeachment that would have really had the opportunity to garner bipartisan support and the possible removal of the President.

Another option was to let McCabe and his friends use the power of the FBI to impeach a president. That was not a start.

The third option would have been to assign a U.S. attorney to oversee the investigation, but without Trump-nominated U.S. attorneys on board, Rosenstein clearly was not comfortable with this choice, nor should have been.

Therefore, Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as Special Adviser to take over the investigation, which was completed much faster than other high-profile independent investigations. This was probably Rosenstein's best option, but it was obviously not without its problems.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

As we learned later, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Andrew Weissman should not have been on Mueller's team. Aggressive tactics to flip people like national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, though the standard fee for prosecutors in all kinds of cases, overturned lives to investigate a president who turned out to be innocent.

And, of course, President Trump had to deal with nearly two years of leaks, fake news, and Democrats salivating for his expulsion.

Rosenstein's legacy is far more complex than his detractors will claim. His motivation was to preserve the integrity of the Justice Department, part of which included protecting the President by removing the investigation from the severely compromised Andrew McCabe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This also had the effect that Democrats in the House of Representatives put all their faith in the Mueller investigation, which failed entirely and ended his attempt to remove President Trump from office for his collusion fantasies. While Trump was indicted by the House, he was acquitted at his Senate trial.

Faced with limited options and the world watching, Rosenstein made the best decisions he could. Those decisions may not have made Republicans or Democrats happy, but that was never his job.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY IAN PRIOR