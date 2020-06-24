Ian Weldon captures weddings in his candid and chaotic glory

Written by Zoe Sottile, CNN

Torn pants, last-minute cigarettes, grandmothers on the dance floor – these are not your typical wedding photos.

But then again, the title of Ian Weldon's upcoming photo book and exhibition at the Martin Parr Foundation makes it clear: "I am not a wedding photographer."

Weldon can shoot many weddings, but his photos capture moments of spontaneity and hilarity in a heartfelt style more typical of documentary photography.

A photographer for 15 years, Weldon enrolled in his first photography class "more to make him look good" than serious artistic ambition.

CNN Style spoke to Weldon about how his work has evolved, the "democracy" of photography, and how his tools influence his art.

A hungry wedding party bites canapes, the kind of moment that is usually left out of wedding photos. Credit: Ian Weldon

CNN Style: What aspects of wedding photography attract you as a photographer?

Ian Weldon: Weddings are this melting pot of emotions and reality, happiness and sadness. Everything I could find in many other different projects was all here in one place. And then when you add alcohol to that, it becomes something else, you know? I learned more about photography and how to photograph weddings than at any other time in my life. And keep doing it.

In your opinion, how has the lucrative wedding industry evolved for photographers?

The wedding industry is fueled by trends and fashions, whatever is popular right now. So the most popular photographers in wedding photography (can) take what is popular and produce a very high quality product. That is a great thing; There is nothing wrong with that. But to me, that's just commercial photography, not really a document of the day. And when we're applying a template to every wedding, and every wedding looks the same, then I really don't feel like the couple is getting anything special out of it.

Weldon captures guests in natural, unsupervised moments. Credit: Ian Weldon

Her photos capture many very spontaneous moments. Do you find that people feel pressured to act in a certain way when a photographer is around? How do you get those candid photos?

Even James Nachtwey, the war photographer, said people will be acting on camera. We can try everything we want to be completely honest, but if people see you, they will represent a kind of scene. What I do is try to integrate into the situation and be part of the day. By going to a wedding and not having a real preconceived idea of ​​how it's going to shoot, and just responding to people and personalities and the surroundings, then I can get closer, physically and emotionally, to people. I'm working with

Do you have a favorite photo from the series?

There's the one with the young woman making a funny face. His little teeth are just getting in and he's missing a tooth. I really liked the irreverent nature of his attitude. There is another of the girlfriend who is sitting and behind her there is a couple who is really doing it. Those two photographs were taken at the same wedding. That was one of the first weddings I did, where I realized that I could be filming things other than the standard, expected wedding photos. He was a little unsure of presenting those images to the couple, but they loved them. I thought, there are other people who are on the same wavelength, who don't want traditional standard wedding photography.

A characteristic image of Weldon's irreverent style. "We don't have to take it too seriously," he said. Credit: Ian Weldon

How do you find your clients and what kind of relationship do you establish with them before and during the wedding?

I think they find me. People who are willing to come and do what I do are few and far. So if they "understand" me and what I'm doing, I'll get them. I think what any artist hopes to achieve is that their art is a reflection of them. I like to get involved, talk to people, be part of the day. I mean, sometimes I'm dancing at the table at night with everyone else.

How do your customers react to seeing your photos?

Someone mentioned the other day that they were excited to see their wedding pictures because they didn't know what they were going to get. And I think that is a really important aspect of what I do. I like it when people respond to me and say that I have captured people's personalities.

The mother of a bride does a last-minute ironing. Credit: Ian Weldon

You already mentioned what you call the "photography democracy". Can you explain what that means?

(Traditional wedding photographers) consider the ring image to be an important photo and rule out other things, like a door knob, entrance to the venue, or a grandma with a hair dryer on her head. For me, all photographs are as important as any other photograph. Everything in that situation will mean something to that couple on the day. So, the boy who picks his nose is as important as the girlfriend receiving a hug from his father.

Weldon searches for photos that he says "would be dismissed as mistakes by most wedding photographers, or unusable or unflattering." Credit: Ian Weldon

How did your wedding series merge into one book?

A couple of years passed before I realized that weddings were fruitful ground for a photography project. Much of documentary photography focuses on social deprivation or poverty, serious problems worldwide. We need photographers to photograph that. But I wanted to photograph a happier moment in life and work on projects that deal with the joy of the world. A couple of years ago, I tried to approach a couple of galleries and I didn't get any good feedback because it was perceived as "just" wedding photography.

Then a year ago, I received a phone call from (acclaimed British photographer) Martin Parr. I was a little surprised because Martin is a photographer who changed my perception of what photography was, or what photography could be, and in doing so fundamentally changed me as a human being. Martin wanted to show the work in his gallery, and it was his suggestion to have a photo book. This is how it all came about, and it wasn't really by design, it's just how it happened.

"I am not a wedding photographer"will be exhibited at the Martin Parr Foundation until August 10, 2019. A book of the same name, published by the Martin Parr Foundation and RRB, is now available.