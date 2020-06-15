Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo dies suddenly at the age of 39.

Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo died in the early hours of Sunday morning in Port Harcourt, in the southeast of the country.

Ighodalo, 39, was due to celebrate his 40th birthday next month and had been traveling across the country to build isolation centers for coronavirus patients, his family said.

Her husband described receiving the news of her death as "the call that destroyed my life."

"Many of you know that you really shouldn't be here," he said during a funeral he officiated on Sunday.

"At 2 o'clock this morning, I received a call that destroyed my life … Life is a profound mystery, there is no human being, no matter how wise they are, who can say they understand life … Let's accept the mystery of life. We have no control over most things in life … "he said.

Many described how, through the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, Ighodalo provided grants for women to pay for IVF treatments and helped reduce the stigma surrounding IVF in Nigeria.

Ighodalo was outspoken about her own difficulties conceiving and shared in an interview that she had undergone 11 IVF procedures before adopting two children with her 13-year-old husband.

He also talked about finally conceiving twins and having a miscarriage at three months.

"It is a roller coaster … It is emotionally draining. It is very expensive … I stopped living and just existed …," he said in an interview with Arise Television.

"The last one I did worked. I had a pair of twins but had a miscarriage at three months. That was very traumatic, it's one thing not to get pregnant and another is eventually to get pregnant … and you lose it."

TY Bello, her close friend, the famous Nigerian photographer, told CNN that she received a message from her friend the night before she died where she spoke about her birthday plans.

"Honey, it's my 40th next month," he wrote in the WhatsApp message.

"And I want to help 40 couples have their babies … That's all I want. No party. No surprise. Nothing. I just want to make 40 homes happy," he continued in one of the last messages he wrote.

"I've known her since college, but very informally. We both went through infertility, that's really what brought us together," Bello said.

Bello told CNN: "She was very generous. This message she sent me before she died, is who she was, there is nothing more to say beyond that."

There has been a surge of pain on social media when people spoke about his shock and sadness at his death. Nigerian President Buhari was one of those who sent messages of condolence to the family.

"The president shares the family's grief and sadness at the sudden death, and prays God's comfort to the entire family, friends, and members of Trinity House," his aide said in a statement.

Another friend, Adebola Williams, wrote her a touching tribute on her Instagram page, saying: "I would miss your kindness, if generosity had a name it would be Ibidunni."