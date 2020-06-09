IBM abandons facial recognition and urges debate on its use by police





In a letter to Congress on Monday, IBM ( IBM ) CEO Arvind Krishna said the company wants to work with lawmakers to promote justice and racial equity through police reform, educational opportunities and the responsible use of technology.

"We believe that now is the time to start a national dialogue on whether and how national law enforcement agencies should use facial recognition technology," he said, noting that the company no longer offers analysis or recognition software. general use facial.

"IBM strongly opposes and will not tolerate the use of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, human rights violations and basic freedoms, or any purpose that does not be consistent with our values. " additional. Krishna is of Indian descent and IBM's first CEO of Color. Her predecessor, Ginni Rometty, was the company's first female CEO.

An IBM spokesperson told CNN Business on Tuesday that the company will now limit its visual technology to "visual object detection," which could, for example, help manage manufacturing plants or help farmers take care of crops.