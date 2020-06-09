IBM abandons facial recognition and urges debate on its use by police

In a letter to Congress on Monday, IBM (IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna said the company wants to work with lawmakers to promote justice and racial equity through police reform, educational opportunities and the responsible use of technology.
"We believe that now is the time to start a national dialogue on whether and how national law enforcement agencies should use facial recognition technology," he said, noting that the company no longer offers analysis or recognition software. general use facial.
"IBM strongly opposes and will not tolerate the use of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, human rights violations and basic freedoms, or any purpose that does not be consistent with our values. " additional. Krishna is of Indian descent and IBM's first CEO of Color. Her predecessor, Ginni Rometty, was the company's first female CEO.
An IBM spokesperson told CNN Business on Tuesday that the company will now limit its visual technology to "visual object detection," which could, for example, help manage manufacturing plants or help farmers take care of crops.
Krishna's letter follows major protests against racism in the United States and around the world in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while in police custody. Several American corporations have expressed their solidarity with the protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement. But companies have been asked to take more concrete steps to combat racial injustice, such as hiring and promoting more black executives.
IBM is a market leader in artificial intelligence. IBM Watson, its artificial intelligence platform for companies, is used by companies like General Engines (GM), KPMG and ESPN Fantasy Football. And its fast-talking artificial intelligence machine, Project Debater, appeared at a Cambridge University event last year on the dangers of artificial intelligence.
The algorithmic bias problem in data science has become more pronounced, and there is evidence that AI-powered algorithms show bias against black women and people. Federal researchers found widespread evidence of racial bias in nearly 200 facial recognition algorithms across a large US. USA Government study last year, highlighting the potential for technology misuse.
"Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool that can help the police keep citizens safe. But vendors and users of Al systems have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al is subjected to bias tests, particularly when used in law enforcement, and that such bias tests are audited and reported, "Krishna said.
IBM has previously warned against general bans on facial recognition technology, advocating "precision regulation" that guarantees the protection of human rights.
National policy should encourage the use of technology that provides greater transparency and accountability to the police, such as body cameras, Krishna added.
He welcomed the Police Justice Act, a bill introduced by Democrats on Monday aimed at cracking down on police brutality. The proposed legislation includes the creation of a National Police Misconduct Registry, a measure backed by Krishna, who said Congress should adopt policies that encourage or compel states to review and update their use of force policies.
Addressing the need to expand educational and economic opportunities for communities of color, Krishna urged Congress to consider increasing the reach of the Pell and Pathways in Technology (P-TECH) Grants.
Developed by IBM in 2011, the P-TECH program enables students to earn a high school diploma and an associate degree in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) without incurring student debt. It focuses on students of color in areas of the United States that are poorly served by education.
Eligibility for Pell Grants should be expanded, even for incarcerated people, beyond traditional four-year programs, Krishna said.
"Pell Grants are an important avenue for students of color to go to college. But there is virtually no federal funding available for non-college training or job certification programs for New Collar jobs on demand," he explained.
The "new collar" jobs refer to those in fields like cybersecurity and cloud computing. IBM sees "urgent demand" for these skills, Krishna said.