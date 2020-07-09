Ice age mining camp found & # 39; frozen in time & # 39; in mexican cave

At the end of the last ice age, indigenous miners in what is now the Yucatan peninsula, Mexico, risked their lives and limbs, venturing into dark caves lit only by fire, to mine a precious mineral, according to a new study. .

That mineral was not gold or diamonds, but ocher red, a valuable crayon-shaped pigment that prehistoric people used for both ritual and everyday activities, including cave paintings, burials, and possibly even insect repellent.

However, no one knows how the indigenous people of the Yucatan peninsula used ocher. After the indigenous people mined the caves, about 12,000 and 10,000 years ago, the caves were flooded when the ice age ended and the sea level rose. But the still water in the caves preserved the mining camps, including the charred remains of their fires, allowing archaeologists to see exactly how the ore was mined.

Related: Photos: The oldest known drawing was made with a red crayon

The site is basically "an underwater time capsule," study lead author Brandi MacDonald, an assistant professor of research at the University of Missouri Research Reactor Archeometry Laboratory, told Live Science. "It is a really rare opportunity to see something with such amazing conservation."

Cave divers discovered the former mining camps in April 2017, after study co-author Fred Devos, a diver at the Quintana Roo Aquifer System Research Center (CINDAQ), a local conservation group, discovered a previously undocumented passage in the Sagittarius cave system.

The underwater passageway led divers to a spectacular array of ice age mining artifacts, including tools, mining pits, and stone markers, which likely came out so miners wouldn't get lost in the dark maze. After inviting study co-investigator Eduard Reinhardt, a geoarchaeologist at McMaster University in Canada, to join them on an immersion, the groups' understanding of cave history came true, said study co-author and founder. from CINDAQ, Samuel Meacham, who accompanied Devos on The First Dive through the mysterious passageway.

Meacham and his colleagues have spent the last 25 years diving in the cave systems in Quintana Roo. Scientists know that these caves were explored almost as soon as humans inhabited the region, because divers have recovered human skeletons from several of the caves, including in Black Hole and Chan Hol Cave, said Mark Hubbe, professor of anthropology at the University Ohio State. , who was not involved in the study. But some of the findings defied explanation.

"Over the years, we've seen these strange anomalous things inside caves that we couldn't quite explain: rocks out of place, rocks piled on top of each other, things that just didn't seem natural. But we didn't have one very good explanation, "Meacham told Live Science.

Divers and archaeologists now have at least one explanation. After connecting with a group of archaeologists, an association that flourished when cave divers took thousands of photos and collected samples for scientists, the evidence was overwhelming that these sites were mines. Essentially, prehistoric people searched for and mined ocher in caves, and made tools out of the appropriately sized rocks they could find along the way, including broken stalactites on the roof and stalagmites on the floor, which the indigenous peoples used to hammer on, Chipping and crushing the flow stone (sheet-shaped mineral deposits) that covered the ocher.

Ocher mining

The caves may be underwater now, but from about 21,500 to about 13,000 to 8,000 years ago, the Camilo Mina, Monkey Dust, and Sagittarius cave systems were dry and passable. Still, entering them would have been dangerous. In La Mina ("the mine" in Spanish), the indigenous people would have walked "naturally obscured passages, encountering heightened dangers and tight restrictions into the dark zone of Sagittarius, up to at least 650 meters (2,132 feet) of natural light," they wrote. the researchers in the study.

Related: Photos: Diving for Ancient Offerings in Lake Titicaca

Divers recovered samples of rafts of ocher calcite (lacquer-like crystals that form in calm water) and charcoal for scientists to analyze and date. The ocher contained high-purity iron oxides, which means it could make a vibrant, fine-grained red pigment, the researchers found. The team dated the mining activities using radioactive carbon in the charcoal, examining the presence of the calcite rafts that formed after the mining events and consulting the record of sea level rise. These methods indicated that indigenous peoples had mined the western part of the cave system from about 11,400 to 10,700 years ago, just as the Pleistocene epoch was in transition to the Holocene epoch.

"For me, that says there is some degree of intergenerational knowledge that is passed on. There is continuity in practice," said MacDonald. Mining occurred in at least two other places in the cave system, so it is even possible that mining was carried out in a regional space, he said.

Why mine at all?

Although it is not clear how the natives used ocher, previous studies have suggested that the mineral served as an antiseptic; a sunscreen as something to eat; and as a tick or lice repellent. It may also have been used to tan leather, build tools, and purge parasites.

The ocher from La Mina and Camilo Mino had a high arsenic content, about 4,000 parts per million (ppm), "which is quite a bit, as for the ocher," MacDonald said. That ratio is much higher, for example, than the 10 parts per billion arsenic that the US Food and Drug Administration allows in bottled water. However, arsenic, a neurotoxin, is known to repel pests, so perhaps it is a clue to how it was used, MacDonald said.

"As far as we know, maybe they are just extracting a lot of bug spray," he said.

Whatever the reason, the study shows that "the earliest human groups in the Americas were already involved in complex activities that went far beyond their own survival," Hubbe told Live Science in an email. "The extraction of ocher from the caves suggests that there was an important social meaning for this mineral and, while we cannot really say what they were using this material for at the moment, it shows that it was immensely valuable and important to them."

The study was published online July 3 in the journal Science Advances.

Originally published in Live Science.