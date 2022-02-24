If you’re a fan of Ice Age, you’re going to love Ice Age: Scrat Tales – a new, animated short film about the misadventures of everyone’s favourite nutty squirrel, Scrat. This hilarious film is set in the days leading up to the Ice Age and follows Scrat as he tries to gather acorns for winter. Things don’t go quite as planned for Scrat, however, and he ends up getting into all sorts of trouble! If you’re looking for a good laugh, be sure to check out Ice Age: Scrat Tales.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales new posters revealed

brand-new off the release of The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on the platform, Disney has unlocked a poster, images, and episode descriptions for Ice Age Scrat Tales. The all-new Ice Age: Scrat Tales will be a collection of six animated shorts starring the fan-favourite sabre-tooth squirrel from across the franchise.

In the first five films as well as a number of short films, Scrat the sabre-tooth squirrel is usually seen attempting to get his beloved acorn and failing in humorous style.

What does the poster reveal?

The post for the new series shows Scrat in the classic Lion King pose as he holds his cherished acorn up over a ledge with Baby Scrat clutching on. The poster also features the tagline “the nut doesn’t fall far from the tree”, implying that the Scrat is sure to have a lot of fun with a kid who loves acorns as much as he does.

Disney+ also released descriptions of its 6 short

1.. “Nuts About You”- It is directed by Michael Berardini and Donnie Long and written by Michael Berardini.

“ Scrat meets his son Baby Scrat and feels the absolute joy of being a new parent — until Baby Scrat sees The Acorn for the first time.”

2.. “LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to” – It is directed by Matt Munn

“ Scrat pounds out a percussive lullaby to get a weeping Baby Scrat to fall sleeping.”

3.. “X’s and Uh-O’s” – This is directed by Long and Drew Winey

“ Scrat demonstrates for Baby Scrat how to sow The Acorn, but Scrat is actually the one being instructed a lesson.”

4..“Nutty Reflections” – This is directed by Long and Eric Prah

“ Scrat and Baby Scrat run after The Acorn into a dark cavern, which resembles a spooky funhouse hall of mirrors.”

5.. “Teeter Toddler” – This is directed by Jeff Gabor and Long

“ Thanks to a dodo bird, Scrat, and Baby Scrat finish up on opposite sides of a log clung up by a single branch.”

6.. “Nut The End” – This is directed by Lisa Allen Keane and Long

“ The Acorn goes flying off a cliff. With it evidently gone forever, can Scrat and Baby Scrat live incoherence?”

Why you should watch Ice Age: Scrat Tales?

There’s no need to be an Ice Age fan to enjoy these hilarious shorts. They are all very well done and will keep you entertained from start to finish. The animation is fantastic, the humour is spot on, and the characters are lovable as always. So if you’re looking for a fun way to spend a few minutes, or even a few hours, Ice Age: Scrat Tales is definitely worth your time.

The nut doesn't fall far from the tree. Ice Age: Scrat Tales starts streaming on #DisneyPlus April 13! pic.twitter.com/NcInkmMKnQ — DisneyPlusBE (@DisneyPlusBE) February 22, 2022

If you’re an Ice Age fan, then you’ll love Ice Age: Scrat Tales. These hilarious animated shorts follow the misadventures of everyone’s favourite nutty squirrel, Scrat. From chasing after The Acorn to getting stuck on a log hanging over a cliff, Scrat’s antics are sure to keep you entertained. The animation is fantastic, the humour is spot on, and the characters are lovable as always. So if you’re looking for a fun way to spend a few minutes, or even a few hours, Ice Age: Scrat Tales is definitely worth your time. Enjoy!

What makes Scrat so lovable?

One of the things that makes Scrat so lovable is his determination. No matter how many times he fails, he never gives up. He’s always determined to get The Acorn, and even when things go wrong, he manages to find a way to have some fun. Plus, his facial expressions are absolutely hilarious, which only adds to his charm. If you’re looking for a character you can root for, Scrat is definitely your guy.