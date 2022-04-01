This fall, Ice Age fans will get to enjoy a new movie experience! Ice Age: Scrat Tales is set to premiere this October, and it will feature six animated shorts starring everyone’s favorite saber-toothed squirrel, Scrat. These shorts were all created by the same team of animators who worked on the Ice Age movies, so you can be sure that they will be hilarious and entertaining. If you can’t wait until October to watch some Scrat action, don’t worry! You can watch some of the shorts online right now.

In the Ice Age: Scrat Tales shorts, Scrat will be exploring different parts of the world and encountering all sorts of new characters. He will also have to deal with the consequences of his own actions, which is something fans of the movies know all too well. No one can resist watching Scrat’s hilarious antics, so make sure you don’t miss Ice Age: Scrat Tales when it comes out this fall!

Who is the cast of Ice Age: Scrat Tales?

The cast of Ice Age: Scrat Tales includes some of the same voices as the movies. Ray Romano and John Leguizamo will be reprising their roles as Manny and Sid, while Denis Leary will be returning as Diego. Other voice actors include Jennifer Lopez, Queen Latifah, and Simon Pegg. Ice Age: Scrat Tales is sure to be just as funny and entertaining as the movies, so make sure you don’t miss it!

What are the six animated shorts that will be included in Ice Age: Scrat Tales?

– Ice Age: Scrat’s Continental Crack-up

– Ice Age: No Time for Nuts

– Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

– Ice Age: The Great Egg Adventure

– Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

– Ice Age: Battle of the Sexes.

These six animated shorts are sure to be entertaining and funny for all Ice Age fans! Be sure to check out the movie when it premieres this fall. Thanks for reading!