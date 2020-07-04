Ice cream and pizza crusts: how the spiked seltzer evolves beyond drinks

White Claw, Truly, and Cutwater Spirits, three notable brands are testing their flavors in the form of snacks, releasing new drunken pops, ice cream, and even a pizza crust. And for good reason: Nielsen said in a report last week that beverages are experiencing "phenomenal growth," helped in part by the pandemic.
Since Covid-19 caused blockades in the United States in mid-March, Seltzer's weekly retail sales have surpassed the week of July 4, 2019, which was previously the highest individual sales week last year. In the week near Memorial Day, seltzer sales peaked at $ 110 million, an increase of more than 200% compared to the same week the year before.

This summer, companies hope the seemingly insatiable thirst translates beyond drinks.

Ice water spirits pops

Cutwater Spirits has turned its cocktails into popsicles.

The California-based distillery has expanded rapidly in the canned cocktail and seltzer market over the past year with nearly 20 types of beverages. This month it will launch alcoholic ice pops based on its best-selling flavors, including tequila margarita, vodka mule, and rum and cola.

The idea was to offer customers "another fun way to enjoy a high-quality Cutwater cocktail anywhere," according to Gwen Conley, the company's director of quality and innovation. Each ice cream has 7% alcohol by volume, about the same amount of alcohol in one of their canned cocktails.

A varied package of 12 retailers for $ 25 and will be available nationwide in mid-July.

Truly icy

Truly Hard Seltzer has a new line of ice cream and sorbets.

The Boston Beer-owned seltzer brand has reformulated its flavors and added lemonade to its line last year. Now, it's turning into ice cream with what it calls a "spiked seltzer ice cream, the first of its kind."

The four alcohol-infused flavors are based on their newly released Lemonade Lemonade Flavor Pack and include: Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Original Lemonade Ice Cream, Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream, and Mango Lemonade Sorbet. It was created in association with Tipsy Scoop, which makes other drunk ice creams.

Casey O & # 39; Neill, Senior Product Development Manager for Boston Beer (SAM)He said the combination was "obvious" because the combination of ice cream, sherbet, and spiced seltzer are summer favorites. "As the most innovative hard seltzer on the market, we are constantly looking for ways to expand and evolve our offerings to consumers," he told CNN Business.
The four pints cost $ 48 plus the shipping price at TipsyScoop.com.

White Claw Pizza Crust

White Claw partnered with Blaze Pizza for a mango flavored crust.
The best-selling spiked seltzer brand teamed up with the fast and casual Blaze Pizza chain to make a white claw crust. The dough used "Mango White Claw" instead of filtered water in a unique special last month.
Blaze's chef de cuisine, Brad Kent, told Food & Wine that the combination was caused by the "sweet fermentation smell" that reminded him of mango. She loved it so much that she shot it at 40 locations for people to try.

The chain declined to provide sales figures for the special, but a spokesperson told CNN Business that it "saw incredible guest enthusiasm" for the bark. Blaze added that he is "thinking about how we can continue this fun partnership" later this summer.

