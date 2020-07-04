Ice cream and pizza crusts: how the spiked seltzer evolves beyond drinks





White Claw, Truly, and Cutwater Spirits, three notable brands are testing their flavors in the form of snacks, releasing new drunken pops, ice cream, and even a pizza crust. And for good reason: Nielsen said in a report last week that beverages are experiencing "phenomenal growth," helped in part by the pandemic.

Since Covid-19 caused blockades in the United States in mid-March, Seltzer's weekly retail sales have surpassed the week of July 4, 2019, which was previously the highest individual sales week last year. In the week near Memorial Day, seltzer sales peaked at $ 110 million, an increase of more than 200% compared to the same week the year before.

This summer, companies hope the seemingly insatiable thirst translates beyond drinks.