Ice cream and pizza crusts: how the spiked seltzer evolves beyond drinks

This summer, companies hope the seemingly insatiable thirst translates beyond drinks.
Ice water spirits pops
The California-based distillery has expanded rapidly in the canned cocktail and seltzer market over the past year with nearly 20 types of beverages. This month it will launch alcoholic ice pops based on its best-selling flavors, including tequila margarita, vodka mule, and rum and cola.
The idea was to offer customers "another fun way to enjoy a high-quality Cutwater cocktail anywhere," according to Gwen Conley, the company's director of quality and innovation. Each ice cream has 7% alcohol by volume, about the same amount of alcohol in one of their canned cocktails.
A varied package of 12 retailers for $ 25 and will be available nationwide in mid-July.
Truly icy
The Boston Beer-owned seltzer brand has reformulated its flavors and added lemonade to its line last year. Now, it's turning into ice cream with what it calls a "spiked seltzer ice cream, the first of its kind."
The four alcohol-infused flavors are based on their newly released Lemonade Lemonade Flavor Pack and include: Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Original Lemonade Ice Cream, Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream, and Mango Lemonade Sorbet. It was created in association with Tipsy Scoop, which makes other drunk ice creams.
White Claw Pizza Crust
The chain declined to provide sales figures for the special, but a spokesperson told CNN Business that it "saw incredible guest enthusiasm" for the bark. Blaze added that he is "thinking about how we can continue this fun partnership" later this summer.