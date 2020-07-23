Ice Cube calls on Hollywood studios to amend mistreatment of black artists for years

Ice Cube asked Hollywood studios to implement a form of redress to help offset years of mistreatment of black artists in the entertainment industry.

The rapper and actor has taken a step beyond his usual creative efforts to help write a document he called "A Contract with Black America" ​​that seeks to tackle police brutality in the United States and aims to dismantle the bigger pockets. of systemic racism. Cube said the document in its current form is not finished and is looking to bring together more experts and thinkers to help it refine it. Once you have done that, you plan to introduce it to Democratic and Republican leaders.

Speaking in "The Breakfast Club", the artist touched on various aspects of the contract. At the end of the interview, presenter Angela Yee asked about the representation in Hollywood. He said he believes Hollywood has mistreated the black community for years and that studios eager to make up for that should give money to set up studios run by blacks so they can tell their stories without the typical Hollywood system.

"Virtually every study that contributed to our narrative, our pain in our misrepresentation, and stealing our history and giving it to whites for more than 100 years," he said. "I think these studios we know and love should fit into a studio run by black people with no outside influences and whose films and projects are owned by those black people, those black artists and directors and writers, and the people who put the project together should be project owners. "

He added: "I think it is a form of redress for the entertainment industry if everyone had to invest a certain amount of money in the studio each year as payment for all the damage they have done to blacks."

He noted that he does not advocate segregation in the entertainment industry and says that, in his hypothetical plan, black artists will continue to work with major studios like MGM, Warner Bros and Universal.

"All the artists I know, all the great actors or writers, have 10 projects that cannot be done because some whites do not understand what they are trying to do." Too bad, so we need our own place. "

Cube singled out Tyler Perry, who recently built his own massive studio in Atlanta, Georgia, after claiming he was "ignored in Hollywood." Cube said he is "extremely proud" of what Perry has done, but noted that he had to do it with his own money.

"There needs to be a place where Hollywood pays for what they have done to our people because the cops learn to kick our … watch TV when they are little. That's where they learn it. Then they grow up and become cops and say , 'Look, I saw this in' NYPD Blue ', so this is how you do it. "