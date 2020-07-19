ICE: Denver Released Guatemala Assault Suspect Despite Immigration Detention

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service says an illegal immigrant for whom he issued an arrest warrant allegedly attacked a woman shortly after she was released from custody in another assault.

Julio Andrés González-Palacios, a 23-year-old Guatemalan citizen, was arrested on July 9 in Denver for assault and robbery. On July 10, the Denver Justice Center released González-Palacio back into the community, ignoring an immigration arrest issued by ICE, the agency alleges.

That same day, according to police, González-Palacios allegedly assaulted a woman on the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora, about 16 miles west of Denver. The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was seriously injured and remains in the hospital, KCNC-TV reported.

González-Palacios is now back in the custody of the Arapahoe County Jail facing one count of assault with a deadly weapon. The Denver Justice Center could not be reached for comment.

"This was a completely preventable crime," said John Fabbricatore, director of the field office, ERO Denver. "González-Palacios could have been safely transferred to ICE custody and could have been removed from the country, but due to Colorado's misguided sanctuary law, law enforcement agencies can no longer work with us to maintain repeat offenders off the streets. "

ICE issues arrests on people who have been arrested on criminal charges and for whom the agency has probable cause to remove from the US Detenerers request that local law enforcement agencies alert ICE before a release so that the agency can take custody of that person.

However, sanctuary laws prohibit local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. A 2019 sanctuary law in Colorado prohibits local authorities from arresting people on the basis of immigration detainees, regardless of the criminal charges they may have.

ICE says that González-Palacios entered the United States through Florida as a nonimmigrant visitor. Supposedly, he did not comply with the terms of admission, remaining after June 3, 2017, the date of his agreed departure.

Since then, he has been convicted of multiple crimes in the Denver area, including robbery, assault, failing to appear, and trespassing, ICE says.