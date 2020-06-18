Iceland now feels that the coronavirus never happened

(CNN) – The bars and restaurants are full. People are enjoying. Spectacular geological attractions are open to tourists. Anyone visiting Iceland at this time could be forgiven for thinking that they have arrived in a parallel universe where the coronavirus never occurred.

It is a tempting prospect. For people arriving from countries that are still locked up, the sheer normality of having lunch at a bustling Reykjavik café is almost as exciting as looking over the thundering abyss of Iceland's mighty Gullfoss waterfall.

There is an added bonus for anyone taking the trip here right now. Generally full of travelers at this time of year, the country is empty. Visitors will have more or less attractions like Gullfoss or the explosive hot springs of Geysir for them.

Everything for you: the now empty Gullfoss waterfall in Iceland. Mick Krever / CNN

This is not because Iceland has been immune to Covid-19. In its early stages, the infection wreaked havoc on the island's relatively small population. But thanks to a rigorous tracking and tracing regime, it has been more or less removed, giving the country the confidence to reopen the borders on June 15.

Two days later, on June 17, Iceland celebrated its annual national day with its usual zeal, locals mingling in the pretty Nordic streets of the capital. There were no facial masks or social distancing when Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdóttir came out to address the crowd.

Airport swabs

The masks are used at the airport, but not in the rest of Iceland. Mick Krever / CNN

However, there is no complacency. Before entering Iceland, travelers must wear a mask on flights and inside Keflavik airport arrival lounges. Upon landing, they join a new row of nose and throat swabs to filter out anyone who can carry Covid-19.

This can be a disturbing experience. It involves being led to a cubicle where two people dressed in full medical protective gear use long plastic sticks to puncture much deeper than would be expected from a sample.

Starting July 1, when Iceland opens to countries beyond the European Union's Schengen Zone, visitors will be required to pay $ 114 for this process.

Results arrive by text message several hours later. If positive, visitors must be quarantined for 14 days, regardless of their plans for their visit. There is also the option to waive the test and go directly to quarantine.

If the test is negative, visitors can enjoy Iceland without restrictions. Starting this coming weekend, they could head directly from the airport to the steaming waters of the Blue Lagoon, just a few kilometers ahead.

Ultimately, Iceland's contact detection and tracking system has been so efficient that it can boast of having one of the lowest virus death rates in the world: three per 100,000 people compared to 440 per 100,000 in the Kingdom United.

Iceland's bars and restaurants are full. Mick Krever / CNN

What makes it even more remarkable is that they started with one of the highest infection rates in Europe: 513 cases per 100,000 compared to 450 per 100,000 in the UK.

Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE, the private laboratory in Reykjavik that handles all of Iceland's tests, tells CNN that part of this success is due to efforts to identify regional accents shown by virus mutations coming from different parts of the world. .

"When a virus moves to a new region, it continues to mutate somewhat randomly," says Stefánsson. "Since we've sequenced everyone's virus in Iceland, we can first determine where the mutation came from and then we can follow it as it spreads in society."

That information is passed on to health authorities who use it to track down anyone who may have been in contact with the virus.

Back to work

Crowds took to the streets during Iceland's national day on June 17. Mick Krever / CNN

Kristin Yr Gunnarsdottir experienced this first hand when the search team called her and told her that a waiter with Covid-19 had served her during a lunch she had had six days earlier.

He had to isolate himself and soon developed virus symptoms. So she was positive.

"It was kind of shocking because I knew I had to be home for at least two weeks, but I ended up home for 23 days because you have to be home symptom-free for seven days before they let you out."

Stefánsson is puzzled that other countries are not using the same system.

"We have been able to work on this in an informed way rather than delving into the dark and I insist that what happened in the United States, what happened in Britain, is that, due to lack of detection or failure to try to understand what it's really happening, it's been really hard to contain the infection. "

With the virus under control, the government is stepping up again to help restart the economy, particularly the heavily affected tourism sector. That is why he is so eager to reopen his borders, despite the risk of arrivals bringing new infections.

"Obviously I am concerned about a second wave, but in Iceland we are facing very high unemployment rates at the moment," Prime Minister Jakobsdóttir told CNN. "We are not very used to high unemployment rates, so our guideline now in government will be how to reduce that number and get more people to work again."

The latest official figures show that the unemployment rate in Iceland doubled from January to April to 7% and has presumably been rising since then.

Attractions like the Blue Lagoon Geothermal Spa have been closed since March, which has lost the income of 2,500-3,000 paying visitors on average per day. While it is slated to reopen this weekend, numbers will be restricted to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Reconnecting with the world

An open road: Iceland expects more tourists to come. Mick Krever / CNN

The reserves also began to return for sightseeing, offering hope to people like Scott Drummond, co-owner of Hidden Iceland, who says he had to cut staff from 15 to six during the crisis.

"We were able to hold on a bit, but it was getting to the point where it wasn't going to be much longer than we could hold on without income," he says.

Now that the border is reopening, things are improving. "Our website traffic increased 500% in a matter of days as soon as the announcement came."

Tourism only represented 8% of GDP in 2019, and economists warn that opening the border will not necessarily help the economy as a whole.

"It is certainly devastating for the tourism industry, but as a general effect, the trade balance in Iceland has not been so severely affected and the opening of the borders will also cause the currency to flow out of the country with Icelanders traveling abroad." says Professor Tinna Ásgeirsdóttir from the University of Iceland.

"Icelanders, so far during this Covid crisis, have been spending their money more heavily within Iceland, so there are many things to consider."

A group of Polish visitors enjoy a waterfall near Reykjavik. Mick Krever / CNN

Prime Minister Jakobsdottir also acknowledges the pent-up demand among Icelanders to re-establish connections with the outside world.

"It is not just about the economy, it is also about the fact that we are an island and in our modern times, just having normal transport between countries is an essential factor and it is very different when you are an island or when you have borders lying with other countries around. It's a very different situation. "

Iceland now hopes to be an example of how to recover from a pandemic and how to manage the virus itself.

It will be an equally challenging test for the cohesion and resolve of this small island nation.