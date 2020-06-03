Iconic celebrity portraits to be auctioned for Covid's help

American photographer Mark Seliger It involves auctioning off portraits of famous names like Brad Pitt and Amy Schumer to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus.

Seliger is known for his portraits of celebrities, politicians, and musicians for Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair magazines, and these images will soon be available in aid of the RADArt4Aid fundraising and promotion campaign, according to a press release.

The campaign brings together Mark Seliger Studio, RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) and Christie & # 39; s, who will auction the works from May 28 to June 12.

25 portraits will be auctioned, including images of Barack Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Cash, Billie Eilish and Oprah Winfrey, and proceeds will be donated to a charity chosen by the subject.

Brad Pitt photographed by Mark Seliger in 2014 in Humboldt, California. Credit: Mark Seliger

The offers will be made online, and there will be a series of videos that explain the stories behind the images that will go under the hammer.

"My career has been based on connecting and understanding people and their stories with a desire to portray them in an authentic and, in some cases, a bit fantastic way," Seliger said in the press release.

"My team and I have selected a special set of prints for this auction that illustrate some of my favorite themes and moments from the past 30 years."

Some of the other portraits up for auction include Kurt Cobain, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dr. Dre, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Garcia, Keith Richards, Nicole Kidman, Jerry Seinfeld, Snoop Dogg, and Reese Witherspoon .

Seliger's work also appears heavily in an exhibition celebrating 40 years of Vanity Fair magazine.