Idaho County election determined by coin toss

The winner of a stagnant Idaho race for the constituency committee member met head-to-head on Wednesday.

Last month, Republican contenders Carol R. Davey and Brock Frazier each received 36 votes for the seat in the 1915 Ada County constituency. The results were officially counted on June 2.

Idaho law provides that tied votes in the county's primary or general election shall be decided before the county clerk by "tossing a coin." The law dates back to 1970.

Davey caught attention when Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane gave him the option, but the change turned around, indicating a Frazier victory.

A Susan B. Anthony dollar was used for the event to commemorate the next centennial of women's suffrage and the passage of the nineteenth amendment.

The public was allowed to watch the coin launch, which was also posted on the county elections Facebook page.

The chair of a district committee is tasked with encouraging people to vote, usually by providing a line of contact between voters and the political party in a local election.

Surprisingly, it was not the first time that an Ada County election has been determined by a coin toss.

Chelsea Carattini, a spokeswoman for the Ada County Elections Office, told a local media outlet that races in 2012 and 2016 were also called this way. In fact, it was Frazier's second coin toss pick.