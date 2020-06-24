Idaho man hooks killer trout & # 39; massive & # 39; and breaks state record

Good catch.

An Idaho fisherman wobbled on a state catch-and-release register when he hooked an exceptionally large trout during a recent fishing trip.

Tom Weadick was fly-fishing in the North Fork Coeur d & # 39; Alene River on Friday when he caught a 21-inch record of Westslope wild trout, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) announced.

The fish broke the previous record for a 19.5-inch catch, set by fisherman Dwaine Hasenoehrl in 2016, when the catch and release program began.

Weadrick came prepared in hopes of catching a large trout, packing a tape measure, and a camera for the excursion. The fisherman was all smiles in a must-have photo before launching the "massive" fish, KTVB said.

The milestone marks the second record capture of the man Coeur d & # 39; Alene; Weadrick previously set a similar record for bull trout, the Fish and Game Department said in a statement Monday.

The IDFG honors state catch and release records for four different subspecies of killer trout found in the gem state: Westslope, Bonneville, Yellowstone, and Lahontan.

The Westslope wild trout originates from tributaries in the Columbia River Basin from central and northern Idaho and north to British Columbia, the Department of Fish and Game said.

