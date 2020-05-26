IDC: Huawei brought Apple down from first place in China's tablet market in Q1

Apple lost its first place to Huawei in the Chinese tablet market in the first quarter of 2020, as the health crisis hit local sales, according to a new report today (via South China Morning Post)



China tablet shipments fell 30 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, according to data from research firm IDC. Huawei was the only brand to experience positive year-on-year growth, up 4.3% in the quarter ending March 31 at 1.5 million units.

The Chinese electronics giant's success saw it topple Apple as the top tablet brand for the quarter, with a 40.2 percent share of the Chinese market compared to Apple's 31.5 percent.

Xiaomi, Microsoft and Lenovo saw their sales drop in the same quarter, according to IDC, accounting for 5.5 percent, 3.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

In March, Nikkei He reported that iPad stocks were running low in China because parents were buying them to help with e-learning at home in response to school closings. Local labor shortages had also reportedly seen suppliers struggling to meet production demands, amid government-imposed closure restrictions.

That would generally be positive news for Apple, but with vendors badly affected by the global health crisis, the company was unable to hold ‌‌iPad‌‌ stocks to meet increased demand.