Identified remains of one of the 43 students who disappeared more than five years ago.

The identification, with the help of DNA tests, is a major advance in the case and comes more than five years after the students disappeared.
The 43 students at a teacher training university in the state of Guerrero suddenly disappeared on September 26, 2014.
Investigations by Enrique Peña Nieto's former Mexican administration concluded that they were captured by the police and turned over to the Guerreros Unidos criminal group. Their bodies were burned in a landfill and then thrown into a river in the municipality of Cocula, a theory that was called "the historical truth".
But an investigation by Argentine forensic experts contradicted that hypothesis, causing the entire disappearance to be shrouded in mystery for years. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to discover the truth, creating a commission that reopened the investigation and started from scratch.
This new discovery comes from six remains that were sent to the laboratory of the University of Innsbruck in Vienna, Austria, where they were analyzed for months, the Mexican Attorney General's Office said on Twitter.
The evidence, they said, was not found in the landfill or the river, further contradicting the previous administration's investigation. Instead, the remains were found about 800 meters from "where the historical truth is created," the attorney general's office said.
"Without a doubt, this marks the beginning of the new route in the investigation that not only collapsed the so-called historical truth, but also generates the conditions for the indications, the evidence and the investigations carried out to clarify the events that unfortunately occurred in Ayotzinapa, "said Mexico's undersecretary for Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas.