Identified remains of one of the 43 students who disappeared more than five years ago.

The identification, with the help of DNA tests, is a major advance in the case and comes more than five years after the students disappeared.

The 43 students at a teacher training university in the state of Guerrero suddenly disappeared on September 26, 2014.

Investigations by Enrique Peña Nieto's former Mexican administration concluded that they were captured by the police and turned over to the Guerreros Unidos criminal group. Their bodies were burned in a landfill and then thrown into a river in the municipality of Cocula, a theory that was called "the historical truth".

But an investigation by Argentine forensic experts contradicted that hypothesis, causing the entire disappearance to be shrouded in mystery for years. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to discover the truth, creating a commission that reopened the investigation and started from scratch.