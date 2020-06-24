Idris Elba, Viola Davis and Queen Latifah among 300 black artists and executives who pressure Hollywood to change

"Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create. We have a significant influence on culture and politics," the letter says. "We have the ability to use our influence to imagine and create a better world. Yet historically and currently, Hollywood encourages the epidemic of police violence and the anti-black culture."
"The way that Hollywood and the mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of blacks, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of corruption and police violence have had serious consequences on the lives of blacks."
Hollywood4BlackLives is part of the BLD PWR organization founded by actor / activist Kendrick Sampson who currently plays Nathan on the HBO series "Insecure". HBO is owned by the parent company of CNN.
Sampson posted about his latest initiative on his verified Instagram account.
"In light of the continued systematic and brutal killings of black people by the police and white supremacy, more than 300 powerful members of the black community in Hollywood join @ mvmnt4blklives, a coalition of community organizations across the country. Including @blklivesmatter @ blmlosangeles @osopepatrisse @docmellymel will draft a letter and a list of demands asking Hollywood to detach itself from the police and take bold steps towards liberation and institutional support for blacks, "he wrote.