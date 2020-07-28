If baseball can't be safe, how can schools? (opinion)

The games can only continue until they can no longer, something Florida schools, which are slated to reopen in August, could take seriously, especially as the Marlins await their latest round of test results in hotel rooms in Pennsylvania. Yours is a treat for students and teachers, they certainly will not be available to you during the upcoming school year.

Instead of serving as a reward for obtaining our response to a correct global pandemic, installing the necessary measures of social distancing and masks, masks that, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) manageable level in a matter of weeks: baseball is now a microcosm of how to better combat our implosive failures, a great experiment for our other institutions, perhaps especially for the public schools that the White House man is so eager to reopen for the United States can "go back to work." Just as sports, particularly the NBA, became the key signal for the United States to shut everything down in March, it now has to show the way back.

We first talked about going back to sports and school, to gyms and movie theaters, in late April, when the curve began to flatten out in America's hot spots through hard work from strict mask mandates and social distancing. Even here in New Rochelle, New York, where my daughter's school was one of the first to close on the East Coast, plans for the fall began, building on a trajectory that made sense according to the data.

The NBA, one of the first major institutions in the country to close, waking up many Americans to the impending disaster, devised a plan to finally end its season, choosing Florida as the place for its true bubble.

The NBA, like most Americans, thought we'd already be in a different place. Well we are. And due to a weakly coordinated and fundamentally uninformed reaction to a global pandemic across the southern and southwestern United States, one that ignored New York's devastating lessons in national consciousness, as well as a list of best practices by of public health officials and experts. , it is worse.

However, we still talk about the new school year, about soccer games and science labs, as if public education is the product of magical thinking and a professional baseball league should be doing the public health work that the government federal has apparently abandoned.

Hindsight can literally be a killer. We are in unknown territory, a place where we have to reinvent sport as a social problem to solve, one that cannot be a distraction from reality because it is immersed in it, right down to the chin.

In April, the Florida that the NBA planned did not include single-day records of cases or deaths. In April, baseball was considering Arizona as your landing site. Think about it for a hot minute, and not in terms of the weather.

On the one hand, sport should not have come back before anything else. Playing the game without spectators is not a solution: it is an indicator that perhaps it should not happen, with the lessons learned in the Champions League game between Atalanta and Valencia in February, starting the outbreak that took much of Bergamo, Italy. . Why would we think that if the sport were not safe for its spectators, it could be safe for its athletes?

But we are past the point of asking if the sport should be back: the sport has returned and there is much to learn from it. In many ways, baseball feels like the perfect place to try it all out, a game in which physical contact, except for the occasional bank clearance bouts, collision in center field, and second-round dramatic etiquette, often It is the essence of sportsmanship, whether it is a maximum of five for a spectacular catch or the gregarious group of jumping joy that greets a home run hitter as he crosses the plate, ensuring that what happens on the field, at least symbolically, stay in the field.

But Covid-19 is not a good sport, it knows few limits, if any, and it has no loyalty to one team over another.

The fact is, despite the profound resources of the United States' national pastime, which funds constant testing and isolation protocols, the Marlins, a team valued at nearly $ 1 billion, were unable to keep their list, a list that is Smaller than my daughter's social studies class, safe after her first three games this truncated season.

Contagion on the surface, according to the CDC, should not be the focus of our preventive practices, something that is guiding the school's reopening plans that involve Plexiglas, alternate days, and "grab and go" bags in the cafeteria. . But as low as the risk is, it's good enough to keep the Yankees out of the visiting clubhouse at the Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia because the Marlins occupied the space just 24 hours earlier.

And yet me the child is supposed to sit that desk?

Unlike my daughter's school district (nearly 11,000 students, approximately 730 employees, and a 180-day school year), Major League Baseball wrote a 113-page manual to outline a 60-game season that involved approximately 8,000 people, with players, unlike the NBA Bubble, living at home and traveling despite the fact that at least 19 teams had positive cases before the new "spring training" began. They did this while ignoring that the New York and Boston teams had very different scenarios, places that worked hard through difficult mandates to flatten their curves than those of the Miami Marlins, the Arizona Diamondbacks, or the Houston Astros, whose bases Local fans are now dealing with catastrophic levels. of the pandemic, something the Canadian government was so concerned about, essentially told the Blue Jays to find a new home until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, despite being considered the richest nation in the world, America's schools do not seem to have the infrastructure of a baseball team, and yet it remains the arena we have for childcare during working hours, food and social services and, in the coming months, warmth and light. As the American Academy of Pediatrics concludes, in its statement about why school is so much more than academic, "our nation's response to Covid-19 has exposed the inequalities and consequences for children that need to be addressed."

Covid-19 has not created fractures. It has put the spotlight on them. Maybe if we fund our schools like baseball, if teachers got contracts like Mike Trout or Mookie Betts or, at a minimum, they didn't have to pay for their own school supplies and bulletin boards, they would be better prepared to make it work this fall.

But they are not. And it turns out that even with everything it has, including an evidence-based approach to reopening that does not involve hopes that the virus will "go away" one day, baseball already has problems, which we must take seriously if we want to solve this and find a new normality with which we can all live. So let's play ball, because right now, sports may be the only national examples of public health that we have.