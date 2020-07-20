If Democrats Win Texas, It'll All Be Over, Says Senator Ted Cruz

Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, said in a video posted Sunday that if Democrats take Texas and its 38 votes at the Electoral College, that would be "complete" for the Republican Party in national politics.

"Texas is the biggest target for the left in 2020, politically speaking," Cruz said in the video, which was posted on Twitter by Hill. He continued: “Texas is the key to national domination for years to come. If the Democrats win Texas, it will all be over. "

RealClearPolitics shows President Trump leading Joe Biden, his likely Democratic opponent, at an average of .2 percent. The Washington Examiner noted that the last time the Lone Star State was for a Democrat was in 1976 with Jimmy Carter.

Last week, House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Told "Hannity" that it is crucial that Republicans win big in the fall because, otherwise, as he said, "they don't I know if we will ever have a chance to win it again. "

"The rules of the game will change," McCarthy told host Sean Hannity. "How we vote, they're going to change. You know, in California they allow non-citizens to vote in school board elections. You know, in California, they lowered the voting age to 17. You know, in California, that could turn in their ballot 17 days after the election "Those are the things they are doing now," he added.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.