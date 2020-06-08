If only Trump said these words







In fact, it's worse than Trump to even mention or even tweet "Black Lives Matter", despite repeatedly tweeting "Law and order," which has long been seen as a racist dog whistle by politicians who tell white America that they will keep them safe from black criminals. During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized Black Lives Matter. For example, in 2015, while on Fox News, Trump stated about the movement: "I think they are problems. I think they are looking for problems." Then he criticized the Democrats for "attending" to the group and for some "apologizing because they say 'the lives of whites matter' and 'all lives matter'." And in July 2016, just a few days before the Republican National Convention that would formally make it the party. nominated for the presidency, Trump again used Fox News to attack Black Lives Matter, accusing them of "dividing the United States" and criticized his name, "The first time I heard it I said 'You have to be kidding'," He added: "I think it is a very, very, very divisive term."

Then there is Trump's refusal to address what led to Floyd's murder, namely police brutality and systemic racism. As Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison aptly reminded us on my SiriusXM radio show on Friday, when it came to ISIS and Al Qaeda, Trump demanded that, as a nation, "we could not use the word" terrorism "without associating" Islamic " or "Muslim." "To that," as Trump had said, "to solve a problem, you must be able to indicate what the problem is, or at least say the name." However, as Ellison pointed out, now Trump "does not you want to call this what it is. "

While Trump has condemned the specific officers involved in the Floyd murder as "a terrible insult to the police and police officers," he refuses to address racism embedded in the nation's criminal justice system. This is not by chance, but appears to be the official position of the Trump administration given Attorney General Bill Barr and acting DHS chief Chad Wolf, both denying in television appearances on Sunday that there is "systemic racism" in our criminal justice system. Instead, they seem to essentially believe that there are only a few bad apples.

This is surprising given the information that makes it clear that our criminal justice system in general is far from colorblind. For example, a 2019 Stanford University study examined more than 100 million traffic stops across the country and found that, on average, black drivers are 20% more likely to be stopped than white drivers. Other studies have found that black men are almost three times more likely to be killed than white men when the police use force.

Even in sentencing there is racial disparity, with a 2017 study concluding that black men who commit the same crime as white men receive federal prison terms on average nearly 20% more. To reach this level of disparity, there must be more than a few bad apples – the whole tree appears to be infected with racism. In contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden stated Saturday in response to the George Floyd assassination that our nation must finally address "systemic racism" and recently called for a police oversight board to address police brutality. Trump's reaction to the protests, which comes immediately after the administration's extremely incompetent handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, adds to the long list of reasons why Trump should leave. His threat to send federal troops to "dominate" and suppress what have been overwhelmingly peaceful protesters attracted strong criticism from a range of former senior military officers who generally do not comment on politics. Even Trump's former defense secretary, James Mattis, criticized him for being the first president of his life who has not tried to unite us, but "instead tries to divide us." The massive protests against police brutality and entrenched racism, with the largest to date taking place on Saturday, recall the 2017 Women's March and protests against Trump's first Muslim ban (also known as a travel ban) ). Those protests not only encouraged people, but helped pave the way for the 2018 midterm elections, where Democrats won the House and, most impressively, received nearly 10 million more votes than Republicans, which marked the greatest popular victory for a minority party in an intermediate election. on file. Of course, black lives matter, and it's time for us to have a president who not only says those words but implements policies to ensure they do. Hopefully these protests will lay the groundwork for both.





