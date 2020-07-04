If they are going to change the name of the Washington Redskins, these are the most likely contenders

Team owner Dan Snyder has resisted calls in the past to change the team's name due to racist overtones, but the team announced Friday that it would review the name.
"In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."
So what could be the new name of the team? Here are the main contenders under discussion.
The Washington Redtails
The Washington Redtails have gained some steam on social media, and a designer named Pete Rogers even teased some designs on a reinvented team logo and uniform.
"The name & # 39; Redtails & # 39; celebrates the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, who were the first African-American military airmen in the United States military," Rogers wrote. "The nickname & # 39; Redtails & # 39; comes from their planes, which had a different crimson tail."
Head coach Ron Rivera even specifically mentioned honoring the military when they discussed the team's name change.
"This topic is of personal importance to me," Rivera said, "and I look forward to working closely with (owner) Dan Snyder to ensure that we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our military."
The warriors of washington
Another name that has been released is Washington Warriors, as it would allow the team to keep some similar items, such as the arrow used in some of the team's designs.
However, the name is causing a backlash on social media.
"People who tweeted about the Washington Warriors with feathers and arrows on the logo missed the whole damn point," Rebecca Nagle posted on Twitter. "Native American cultures and our tribes are real, contemporary, diverse, and ALIVE. We are not cartoons. And we are not pets."
There's also the problem that the NBA's Golden State Warriors already have warriors in the name of their team.
Washington monuments
The Washington Monuments is another popular name that is suggested on social media, which makes sense since the Washington Monument is located right on the National Mall in Washington D.C.
The obelisk was built to commemorate George Washington, the first President of the United States.
However, the betting odds are not in your favor.
Presidents +300
General +400
Lincolns +400
Americans +500
Kings +500
Memorials +500
Capitols +600
Veterans +600
Jeffersons +700
Roosevelts +700
Monuments +800
Arlingtons +1000