If they are going to change the name of the Washington Redskins, these are the most likely contenders





Team owner Dan Snyder has resisted calls in the past to change the team's name due to racist overtones, but the team announced Friday that it would review the name.

"In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."

So what could be the new name of the team? Here are the main contenders under discussion.