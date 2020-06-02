If you plan to participate in protests, know your rights. Read this.

There are some measures officials can use to limit protests, and it's easy to tiptoe into legally murky territory by accident if you don't know the details.

So before you go, read.

Timothy Zick She is a professor of Government and Citizenship at the Law School of the College of William & Mary. He specializes in constitutional law and the First Amendment, and has written several books on both, including "2009 Speech Outside the Gates: Preserving First Amendment Freedoms in Public Spaces."

Emerson Sykes is a staff attorney for the ACLU Speech, Technology and Privacy Project, which studies the protection of freedom of expression under the First Amendment. Previously, he worked at the International Center for Non-Profit Law to protect freedom of expression in Africa.

1. What are my rights as a protester?

The First Amendment gives Americans the right to peacefully assemble and voice our grievances. Historically, we have relied on protests to hold power to account: think about March on Washington in 1963 for civil rights or the March for our lives demonstration in 2018 for gun control.

The government cannot prevent you from protesting peacefully, but they can imposing some restrictions on the time, place and form of the protest, for example, preventing protesters from walking on a public highway or instituting a curfew that affects when protests end, Sykes said.

However, they cannot simply block a protest for its content.

If the protests are planned in advance, organizers can get a permit for the police to block public spaces so they can demonstrate, Sykes said.

However, there are protections for "spontaneous protests" that are generated in response to current events, such as protests that begotten after the death of George Floyd , he said.

The first amendment does not It will continue to protect protests that escalate to violence or destruction of private or public property, he said.

That is when the police have an obligation to respond and reduce threats of violence, he said.

2. Where can I and cannot I protest?

A large number of public spaces are fine for protests: sidewalks, city parks, streets and other public forums are generally legal, Sykes said.

Some states require you to present a permit to block streets, and the right of assembly does not give you the automatic right to march on a public highway, Zick said.

People can be arrested or subpoenaed for blocking the way, he said.

On private property, you have no right to assemble.

Zick called it "no man's land" under First Amendment terms, and the police can remove it from the property and prevent it from demonstrating there.

They may even have that right to move you even if you are on public property. Special rules apply to government buildings because protests can disrupt business that takes place inside, Sykes said.

If the protest was allowed, you should be allowed to stay where you are, but leaving the permitted protest site may unintentionally lead you to prohibited places, he said.

3. Can the police or local leaders tell us to disperse?

It depends, Sykes said: If a mayor begs people to go home, he has no legal obligation to comply.

But the police and the local government. can order him to go let's say if they've imposed a curfew "As long as they warn you well in advance for you to leave safely," Sykes said.

If you stay on the street after the curfew, or if you protest on private property, you can be summoned or arrested.

4. What can I record?

Different states have different rules on audio recording and sharing than without the consent of the people whose voices you recorded, but the visual part of the videos and photos is always protected by the First Amendment, Sykes said.

If you are interfering with legitimate police operations, they may ask you to move. It is best to videotape them from a safe distance.

Police hypocrisy ask him to hand over their phone or forcibly confiscate it without a search warrant, which they would have needed to obtain from a judge, he said.

However, if they demand your phone, comply to avoid escalating the confrontation. You can then file a police misconduct complaint or contact the ACLU , he said.

5. Someone took a photo of my face at a public protest. is that allowed?

At a public protest in the United States, you accept a photo just for being there. Anyone photographing you protesting in a public place may have the right to use your image, and you can see images of yourself in the media or online, Zick said.

6. What do I need to pack to be safe in a protest?

Light package, Sykes said. He suggests that you bring water and a snack as a minimum. If you bring a bag, prepare to be searched.

In a pandemic, wearing a mask can prevent you from breathing in coronavirus-containing droplets. Close contact with other protesters could expose you to saliva or sneezing, which can carry the coronavirus.

And if you fear you will be arrested and need legal help, memorize or write the number on your arm to a local or national legal organization that could help you get out of jail and handle your case later, Sykes said.

7. What can and cannot the police do during a protest?

It is the responsibility of the police to protect you right to peaceful assembly.

They are also empowered to maintain law and order, giving them broad authority to reduce threats of violence as they see fit.

How they scale down that violence depends on local laws and the circumstances under which they use them, which can be difficult to prove in court if you think they used force illegally, Zick said.

As Sykes said, the police do not You have the right to search your phone or personal devices without a court order, which only a judge can grant you.

They also don't have permission to delete content from their phone, so if they tell you to delete a video you took or delete it themselves, they're wrong, he said.

8. What can I do if a police officer stops me?

Keep calm. Do not resist

Ask them if you can go after talking to them, Sykes said.

If they say yes, walk away calmly and rejoin the protest if it is safe to do so.

If they say no and stop you, don't resist and stay calm, Sykes said. Ask them what crime they suspect you are committing.

9. What can I do if I am arrested?

Some people are intentionally arrested as a form of civil disobedience. But regardless of whether he planned to be handcuffed or not, he should not resist arrest, Sykes said.

It is the best chance you have to stay safe.

During your arrest, you can remain silent, as is your right, Sykes said.

In some states, police are allowed to know your name if asked, but they have no right to know where you are from or your citizenship status, he said.

You can also request an attorney; remember the number you had for legal assistance.

If you're in jail, call a lawyer right away, Sykes said.

Police cannot hear your call if you call an attorney, but they can listen if you call a friend or family member, so be careful, he said.

10. What can I do if I feel that the police or other officials violated my rights?

You can sue for civil rights violations.

You're allowed to do that under Section 1983 of federal law, which covers violations by state actors and law enforcement that violate First Amendment rights to meet, speak, and petition.

Some protesters file large class action lawsuits that are occasionally successful, and authorities can sometimes pay damages when they decide the litigation is not worth it, Zick said.

But qualified immunity can protect officers from civil liability if they don't violate a clearly established law, he said.

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that protects police officers accused of interfering with constitutional rights to be responsible unless they violate a clearly established and defined law.

The lines are blurred by protests of what the police are allowed to do and what constitutes overreach, making "clearly established" constitutional rights difficult to determine, Zick said.

In this way, many police officers are protected by qualified immunity, Sykes said.

"Those cases are difficult to win and expensive in terms of time and personal resources," said Zick. "Naturally, I think that many of the protesters whose rights may have been violated may not pursue cases."

11. Can I be fired from my workplace if they find out I attended a protest?

That depends on the contract you made with your employer when you were hired, but yes, it is possible, Sykes said.

You have stronger constitutional protections for what you do outside of work, but depending on what you agreed upon when you were hired, a company could terminate your employment, he said.