If you wear a white coat, defend black lives (opinion)

We know that prevention is the best medicine. That is why we consider our fundamental responsibility to address the systemic and individual racism that underlies many of our nation's health inequities. Doing this requires more than a cookbook. It requires us to fight.
As a pediatrician in an urban area, I care for children from a huge variety of socio-economic, cultural and ethnic backgrounds. When I move from room to room on any given day, the health disparities in my patients are easy to see. Studies show that African American children suffer higher rates of illness and death from chronic diseases than non-Hispanic white children. Once they become adults, they are 50% more likely to die prematurely.
The root causes of these disparities lie in what the World Health Organization refers to as the social determinants of health. These are the "conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age." They include things like the availability of clean water, nutritious food, safe neighborhoods, and quality education. Policy experts believe that these conditions have a greater impact on health outcomes than health care itself. But we cannot address these social determinants of health without addressing systemic racism at its core.
The long history of discrimination in housing, employment and loans in this country, for example, makes it difficult for racial and ethnic minority families to own or move from troubled areas. As a result, several of my patients live in deteriorating homes, increasing the risk of lead poisoning and asthma. Obesity and diabetes are also more prevalent among white African-American children than non-Hispanic children, in part because resource-poor neighborhoods lack quality grocery stores and safe places to play. And gun violence is a constant threat: something that children in wealthier areas are more likely to learn from video games, those who grow up in poorer neighborhoods can learn on their way to school.
My patients living in these circumstances attend poorly funded schools, and studies show that this increases their risk of adverse health outcomes. Many go to schools with only part-time nurses. Many have to worry about mold and asbestos on the classroom walls and cannot find healthy food at lunchtime. Bullying and physical violence are often the norm: My patients have been cut, beaten, and sexually abused on the stairs. Understandably, more families than I can count choose home schooling instead of risking these threats to their children's health and safety, a move of despair brought on by the failure of the institutions for which they pay their taxes.
Widespread racial discrimination in our criminal justice and law enforcement systems also affects the health outcomes of the children I care for. According to the Sentencing Project, African American teens are five times more likely than their white peers to be detained or sent to correctional facilities. They are also more likely to be prosecuted and convicted as adults, and the trauma this causes cannot be overstated. Statistics from the Fair Justice Initiative show that there are currently 4,500 children housed in prisons and adult prisons in this country. Compared to those in juvenile facilities, these children are nine times more likely to commit suicide.
None of this is to mention the health effects of daily, personally directed individual racism. The stress of experiencing racial discrimination on a regular basis can alter body fat distribution and lead to insulin resistance in childhood. It can increase the rates of anxiety, depression, ADHD, and substance abuse in teens. It is one of the adverse childhood experiences that can permanently alter a child's developing endocrine and neurological systems, resulting in a range of adverse health consequences later in life.
Some argue that poverty itself creates environments that are detrimental to children's health. And it does.But when a child lives and breathes each day of his young life in poverty that is combined with, and largely due to, hundreds of years of individual and systemic racism, the effects are magnified. The destruction of young life is immeasurable.
Eight minutes and 46 seconds is a long time. Authorities now say the officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck for a minute less, a mistake that "made no difference" in the decision to charge him. And it doesn't lessen the horror.
There were too many of us to kneel outside our hospital. Instead, we walked in a steady stream of white robes and robes to a soccer stadium across the street. Once there, we stopped 6 feet away and listened to the words of Dr. Florencia Polite, chief of the general obstetrics and gynecology division of Penn Medicine. "Kneeling is our symbolic action," he said, "but understand that it is not THE action. When we kneel, I ask you to reflect on two or three actionable elements that we will commit to making this moment into a movement." What will you do when the media coverage decreases? What will you do next month, next fall, next year? "
There was silence, the clock on the scoreboard started counting down and I dropped my knee. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds I pictured George Floyd, face down on the sidewalk. I imagined his neck. And I thought, what will each of us do?
We cannot cure racism as we cure other ills. What we can do is reduce its effects on the lives of our patients. We can start in our backyards, creating inclusive work environments and addressing our own implicit bias in patient care. We can reach homes with community asthma and violence prevention programs. We can partner with organizations that fight for equitable school funding, justice for juvenile delinquents, and reductions in gun violence. We can tutor children in STEM careers. We can diversify our medical practices so that children are reflected in nurses, doctors, and others who care for them. We can meet, we can donate, we can support black-owned businesses. We can get the vote.
I know we cannot make the massive changes we need at once or right away. But there were a lot of white coats that rose to our feet when the 8 minutes and 46 seconds passed. If all healthcare providers in this country were to step forward, it would be many steps in the right direction.