If you wear a white coat, defend black lives (opinion)





We know that prevention is the best medicine. That is why we consider our fundamental responsibility to address the systemic and individual racism that underlies many of our nation's health inequities. Doing this requires more than a cookbook. It requires us to fight.

As a pediatrician in an urban area, I care for children from a huge variety of socio-economic, cultural and ethnic backgrounds. When I move from room to room on any given day, the health disparities in my patients are easy to see. Studies show that African American children suffer higher rates of illness and death from chronic diseases than non-Hispanic white children. Once they become adults, they are 50% more likely to die prematurely.

The root causes of these disparities lie in what the World Health Organization refers to as the social determinants of health. These are the "conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age." They include things like the availability of clean water, nutritious food, safe neighborhoods, and quality education. Policy experts believe that these conditions have a greater impact on health outcomes than health care itself. But we cannot address these social determinants of health without addressing systemic racism at its core.

The long history of discrimination in housing, employment and loans in this country, for example, makes it difficult for racial and ethnic minority families to own or move from troubled areas. As a result, several of my patients live in deteriorating homes, increasing the risk of lead poisoning and asthma. Obesity and diabetes are also more prevalent among white African-American children than non-Hispanic children, in part because resource-poor neighborhoods lack quality grocery stores and safe places to play. And gun violence is a constant threat: something that children in wealthier areas are more likely to learn from video games, those who grow up in poorer neighborhoods can learn on their way to school.