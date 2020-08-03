Igor Shesterkin's status creates the Rangers' dilemma for Game 2 vs. Hurricanes

Igor Shesterkin was healthy enough to practice on Sunday, but David Quinn said after team training that he had not yet anointed a starting goalkeeper for Game 2 on Monday afternoon against Carolina.

"I really haven't decided," said the coach. "(I'm not sure) even if Igor will be available."

The question is this: He's a deteriorating Shesterkin, even if it's slightly diminished, a better option than a completely healthy Henrik Lundqvist, whose impressive 34 save performance in Saturday's 3-2 loss gave the Rangers more opportunities to win what you probably deserved?

The other issue that could be considered is the timeline, with Game 3 following Tuesday, thus creating a consecutive situation. Lundqvist started twice in a row during the first half of this season, while Shesterkin did it once in January. Monday's game starts at noon and Tuesday's game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Therefore, the task might be somewhat less arduous but probably not ideal for a goalkeeper who is not completely healthy.

Shesterkin was the choice entering the tournament. His superior disk handling skills represent a major asset in this matchup that Lundqvist simply cannot match. If the Rangers had won behind Lundqvist, he surely would have kept the net. But they did not. Therefore, a decision. But if Shesterkin is engaged, it's probably not such a difficult decision, after all.

Quinn must also decide to replace Jesper Fast, who is unavailable after suffering some kind of upper-body injury from Brady Skjei's open-ice hit 32 seconds into the game.

The chalk would be Steven Fogarty, 27, who would switch to a fourth-line role as Julien Gauthier climbs to the third unit and Kaapo Kakko to the second line instead of Fast, as did the Finn on Saturday. Fogarty is a meat-and-potato guy who has played 18 games with the Rangers over three seasons without a point.

But Quinn revealed that Vitali Kravtsov, 20, also practiced with the varsity team. The presence of Brendan Lemieux, suspended during Game 2, meant that the Rangers did not necessarily need another small forward to complete his snap despite Mika Zibanejad not skating, but the coach took the opportunity to take another look at Kravtsov, whose work at Through Summer Camp it improved markedly from start to finish.

It was almost certainly nothing more than that, and Fogarty will surely play Game 2, with Lemieux jumping for Game 3 if, as expected, Fast remains on the sidelines.

Tony DeAngelo, who was a game-time decision for Saturday, did not participate in practice, although Quinn said he hopes No. 77 will be in the lineup for Game 2. Libor Hajek would be the replacement if necessary for DeAngelo. , who fought during 19:23 which included 7:02 in the powerless power play that failed seven times. If DeAngelo plays but is somewhat compromised, Adam Fox could move on to the first power play unit.

Brendan Smith (15:58) and Jacob Trouba, who combined to form a substantial pair on defense, said there was essentially no difference in how they felt after this Game 1 than after previous Games 1 of the playoffs, despite of the long pause.

"I would say more or less what you would expect from Game 1 of the playoffs," said Trouba, one of the team's best until 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. "Obviously these are unique circumstances here with how everyone feels and we were in a different place when we entered, but I would say it feels quite similar to starting any other tiebreaker."

Smith, who played 3:58 p.m. and has tangled with Trouba better than any of his other partners throughout the season since returning to the blue line following the Skjei deadline exchange with Carolina, agreed.

"I totally agree," said number 42.

Without Zibanejad or DeAngelo on the ice, the Rangers did power exercises. Quinn said they would not consider it, even as they exited Game 1's weak 0-to-7 presentation.

"We didn't need to work on our power game. Our power game was about one thing and one thing, how slow it was.

“Give Carolina credit. They kill with aggression and rhythm, but I thought our power game was a microcosm of what was happening on the entire track. We just didn't skate and there wasn't much urgency in our power play.

"It's not about 'going here and doing this and doing that.' It's about playing hockey in your power game."