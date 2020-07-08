Ilhan Omar has paid $ 878G to the consulting firm of the new husband, according to data: report

When US Representative Ilhan Omar remarried in March after their divorce, the Minnesota Democrat married a man who was a member of her political consulting team.

Now, campaign data shows that Omar has paid Tim Mynett's consulting firm a total of more than $ 878,000 since 2018, including $ 189,000 just weeks after the couple announced they were husband and wife, the report said. New York Post.

In the first quarter of this year, Mynett's E Street group received more than $ 292,000 from Omar's campaign for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and research services, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported in April, citing data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Payments for 2019 totaled more than $ 500,000, the Star Tribune reported.

Omar's campaign is by far the largest client of her husband's firm, data from Open Secrets suggests, with the E Street Group receiving about a third of all campaign cash from Democrats, the Washington Examiner reported. .

The deal is made possible by a federal anti-nepotism law of the 1960s that prohibits members of Congress from hiring relatives for government jobs, but does not prevent family members from campaigning, a former chief ethics attorney for former President George W. Bush's administration told The New York Post.

"It shouldn't be allowed," said attorney Richard Painter. "I think it is a horrible idea to allow it, given the amount of money going into these special interest campaigns."

Other lawmakers with spouses doing campaigning for them include U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., And U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, R-New York, the Post reported.

Neither Omar nor her husband's signature immediately responded to requests for comment from the Post, according to the newspaper.

A conservative Virginia-based group called the National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint against Omar last year, after it was revealed that Omar and Mynett were lovers. The group sought an investigation by the FEC.

If the FEC investigates, Omar and Mynett will have to demonstrate that Omar is paying market-based fees for E Street Group services, without the prices inflating "to increase their revenue," said Washington-based political attorney Cleta. Mitchell to the Post. .

Omar claimed on Twitter in March that she and Mynett received a go-ahead from federal authorities to continue their business relationship.

“We consulted with a FEC campaign attorney to make sure there were no potential legal problems with our relationship. We were told that this is not uncommon and that it is not, not there, "wrote Omar.

Some of the details of the couple's financial arrangements came to light in 2019 when Mynett's then-wife filed for divorce, alleging that her husband and Omar were having an affair despite the fact that they were both married to other people. at that moment.

Omar, a mother of three children, initially denied the matter, the Post reported.

In court, the newspaper's Mynett's ex-wife alleged that his business was "reeling" and that he was "almost bankrupt," the Post reported.