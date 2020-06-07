Ilhan Omar Republican Challenger Denounces "Silence" About Chicago Gun Violence

A Republican challenging US Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, denounced in November the "silence" by the far-left headline about a recent wave of deadly gun violence in Chicago amid the media focused on George's death. Floyd in Minneapolis.

"In a 48-hour period in Chicago last week there were 82 shootings with 23 deaths," Republican candidate Lacy Johnson tweeted. "Silence."

In all, 24 people died and another 61 were injured in Chicago gun violence last weekend, in what the Chicago Sun Times described as the city's most violent weekend in 2020.

AFTER GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH, OMAR WORKS IN LEGISLATION TO INVESTIGATE ALL SHOTS INVOLVED BY THE OFFICER, USES OF FORCE

More than half of the victims were shot last Sunday after a night of violent protests over Floyd's death, the outlet reported. Chicago police calculated the count Sunday at 5 p.m.

Johnson's tweet did not specifically mention Omar, although he criticized the congresswoman for her response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death on May 25 has sparked protests and even riots across the country, with more events on Saturday, although many of the more recent protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful.

Johnson has also spoken out against calls to "underfund the police" that have been supported by many on the left, including Omar.

"Completely dissolving the police force is incredibly short-sighted and NO RESOURCES," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Omar asked to dissolve the Minneapolis Police Department.