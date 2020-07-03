Illegal fireworks in New York park cause 5 people to be stabbed

near Video

New York City police responded overnight to a bloody knife fight in a Bronx park that involved a man shooting illegal fireworks, police said.

New York police said the 24-year-old man was lighting fireworks in St. Mary's Park on Friday around 1:30 am, when some of the fireworks landed near a group of people, WPIX reported- TV.

The group confronted the man, who then pulled out a knife and began stabbing people, according to the station.

The victims were a 19-year-old man and three other older men.

Police said that during the fight, the one with the fireworks was also stabbed in the stomach, WPIX reported.

The stab wounds were described as non-fatal.

The station reported that it was unclear if the fireworks were targeting the group or if they accidentally landed near them.

New York City recorded a huge jump in fireworks complaints in June.