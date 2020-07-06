Illegal weekend fireworks ignited in southern Cal, causing many fires

Illegal fireworks lit up the night sky across much of southern California over the Independence Day weekend, sending firefighters to fight several hundred fires, according to reports.

Aerial footage from NBC News in Los Angeles showed illegal firework outbreaks dotting the city and county after local officials canceled July 4 official displays of social alienation concerns amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

"Fireworks were, unfortunately, a contributing factor to the busy night we had, and it was intensely active with illegal fireworks," Contra Costa Fire Captain George Laing told the San Jose Mercury-News. "Fireworks are illegal. But it doesn't seem to have concerned hundreds, if not thousands, that they were lighting all the different types and causing fires around the Bay Area. "

Laing said firefighters responded to about 60 calls between 9-11 p.m. Saturday, with gusts leaving a hazy haze over the area.

A fireworks fire in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles ignited palm trees and spread to an apartment building, displacing 50 people, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

City of Los Angeles firefighters responded to 29 structure fires, 12 scrub fires, 17 lawn fires, 65 tree fires, and 116 trash fires before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to KTLA-TV in LA.

"The numbers speak for themselves," the LAFD said on Instagram. "Fireworks are not toys."